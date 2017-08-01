The Radio City Rockettes are about kick off the holiday season — in the middle of summer.
On Tuesday, the Madison Square Garden Company announced that the Rockettes will headline “Christmas in August” on Aug. 17 in front of Radio City Music Hall. The event, which serves as the lead-in to the theater’s annual “Christmas Spectacular,” will have the Rockettes stopping traffic as they perform the “New York at Christmas” number in front of the theater on Sixth Avenue. The dancers and MSG also will announce a season-long charity initiative.
Tickets for the “2017 Christmas Spectacular,” which runs from Nov. 10 through Jan. 1, will go on sale Aug. 17 at 10 a.m. For more information, go to rockettes.com/christmas
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.