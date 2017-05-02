HIGHLIGHTS “Dear Evan Hansen,” “Groundhog Day,” “Come From Away,” among top contenders

Bette Midler, Ben Platt, Andy Karl, David Hyde Pierce among favorites in acting

Tony Award nominations will be announced Tuesday morning for what has been one of the busiest, best and most competitive seasons in recent memory. After 13 new musicals, five musical revivals, 10 new plays and seven play revivals, the prevailing emotion in Times Square is high anxiety.

According to Tony rules, some categories — including best musical and play — can have four or five nominations. For best musical, the likely sure things Tuesday are “Dear Evan Hansen,” “Groundhog Day” and “Come From Away,” but don’t discount “Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812,” “War Paint,” “Anastasia” and “Bandstand.” In an unusually fertile time for new American plays, look for multiple nominations for “Sweat,” “Indecent,” “A Doll’s House, Part 2” and “Oslo.”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

In any other year, musical-diva gossip would be buzzing around Patti LuPone and Christine Ebersole in “War Paint,” Christy Altomare in “Anastasia,” Phillipa Soo in “Amelie” and, if she hadn’t already won for “Sunset Boulevard,” Glenn Close. But this is the year of Bette Midler and “Hello, Dolly!,” so all appetites for a diva smackdown are irrelevant.

Look for major competition in the best actor musical category between Ben Platt (“Evan Hansen”) and Andy Karl (“Groundhog Day),” not to mention David Hyde Pierce in “Dolly!” plus Christian Borle and Andrew Rannells in the revival of “Falsettos.” Theoretically, Borle in “Falsettos” could be competing against himself in “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.”

Also look for other possible twofers — Michael Greif directed both “Dear Evan Hansen” and “War Paint,” Sam Gold staged “The Glass Menagerie” and “A Doll’s House, Part 2,” Trip Cullman oversaw “Significant Other” and “Six Degrees of Separation.”

The Tony telecast is June 11 on CBS, with Kevin Spacey as host.