“Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812” lead the Tony Award nominations Monday with 12 nods, including best musical, followed in that category by “Dear Evan Hansen” with nine, and both “Come from Away” and “Groundhog Day” with seven.
The megahit revival of “Hello, Dolly!,” starring Bette Midler, got 10 nominations, including ones for Midler and David Hyde Pierce. “A Doll’s House, Part 2” lead the nominations for best play, followed by seven for “Oslo,” three for “Indecent” and “Sweat.”
Although Patti LuPone and Christine Ebersole both will compete with Midler for best actress in a musical, their show, “War Paint,” was not on the best musical list. Omitted from everything is the revival of “Sunset Boulevard,” which had been eligible for everything except Glenn Close, who won for the original production.
The Tony telecast is June 11 on CBS, with Kevin Spacey as host.
