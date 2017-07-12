Uma Thurman will make her Broadway debut in “The Parisian Woman,” a new play by Beau Willimon, creator of the Netflix political series “House of Cards.”
Playbill magazine said Wednesday that “Pulp Fiction” Oscar-nominee Thurman, 47, will play Chloe, a socialite in post-election Washington, D.C., where, say the production notes, “Dark humor and drama collide at this pivotal moment in Chloe’s life, and in our nation’s, when the truth isn’t obvious and stakes couldn’t be higher.”
Directed by Pam MacKinnon (Broadway’s “Amélie”), the play is set to open Nov. 30 at a theater yet to be named. Thurman had appeared in an update of Moliere’s “The Misanthrope” at the Classic Stage Company in the East Village.
