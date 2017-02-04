Be prepared to get slimed!
The 2017 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards are right around corner, and a full list of nominees are preparing for a night jam-packed with games, fun and, of course, slime.
Justin Timberlake and Kevin Hart currently lead with seven and six nominations respectively, while WWE superstar John Cena is gearing up to host on Saturday, March 11.
This year the KCAs will also feature nine new categories including favorite EDM artist, favorite "#SQUAD" and favorte "frenimes." Kids can cast their ballots through Twitter and Facebook using the KCA hastags or by voting online at vote.nick.com.
See the full list of nominees below:
TELEVISION
Favorite TV Show – Kids’ Show
"Game Shakers"
"Girl Meets World"
"Henry Danger"
"Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn"
"The Thundermans"
Favorite TV Show – Family Show
"Big Bang Theory"
"Black-ish"
"Fuller House"
"Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."
"Supergirl"
"The Flash"
Favorite Reality Show
"America’s Funniest Home Videos"
"America’s Got Talent"
"American Ninja Warrior"
"Paradise Run"
"Shark Tank"
"The Voice"
Favorite Cartoon
"ALVINNN!!! and The Chipmunks"
"SpongeBob SquarePants"
"Teen Titans Go!"
"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles"
"The Amazing World of Gumball"
"The Loud House"
Favorite Male TV Star
Benjamin Flores Jr. (Triple G, "Game Shakers")
Aidan Gallagher (Nicky, "Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn")
Jack Griffo (Max, "The Thundermans")
Jace Norman (Henry, "Henry Danger")
Casey Simpson (Ricky, "Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn")
Tyrel Jackson Williams (Leo, "Lab Rats")
Favorite Female TV Star
Rowan Blanchard (Riley, "Girl Meets World")
Dove Cameron (Liv and Maddie, "Liv and Maddie")
Lizzy Greene (Dawn, "Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn")
Kira Kosarin (Phoebe, "The Thundermans")
Breanna Yde (Tomika, "School of Rock")
Zendaya (K.C., "K.C. Undercover")
FILM
Favorite Movie
"Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice"
"Captain America: Civil War"
"Ghostbusters"
"Pete’s Dragon"
"Rogue One: A Star Wars Story"
"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows"
Favorite Movie Actor
Ben Affleck (Batman, "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice")
Will Arnett (Vernon, "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows")
Henry Cavill (Superman, "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice")
Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man, "Captain America: Civil War")
Chris Evans (Captain America, "Captain America: Civil War")
Chris Hemsworth (Kevin, "Ghostbusters")
Favorite Movie Actress
Amy Adams (Lois, "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice")
Megan Fox (April, "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows")
Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow, "Captain America: Civil War")
Felicity Jones (Jyn, "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story")
Melissa McCarthy (Abby, "Ghostbusters")
Kristen Wiig (Erin, "Ghostbusters")
Favorite Animated Movie
"Finding Dory"
"Moana"
"Sing"
"The Secret Life of Pets"
"Trolls"
"Zootopia"
Favorite Voice From An Animated Movie
Ellen DeGeneres (Dory, "Finding Dory")
Kevin Hart (Snowball, "The Secret Life of Pets")
Dwayne Johnson (Maui, "Moana")
Anna Kendrick (Poppy, "Trolls")
Justin Timberlake (Branch, "Trolls")
Reese Witherspoon (Rosita, "Sing")
Favorite Villain
Helena Bonham Carter (The Red Queen, "Alice Through the Looking Glass")
Idris Elba (Krall, "Star Trek Beyond")
Will Ferrell (Mugatu, "Zoolander 2")
Kevin Hart (Snowball, "The Secret Life of Pets")
Charlize Theron (Ravenna, "The Huntsman: Winter’s War")
Spencer Wilding (Darth Vader, "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story")
Favorite Butt-Kicker
Ben Affleck (Batman, "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice")
Henry Cavill (Superman, "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice")
Chris Evans (Captain America, "Captain America: Civil War")
Chris Hemsworth (The Huntsman, "The Huntsman: Winter’s War")
Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow, "Captain America: Civil War")
Felicity Jones (Jyn, "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story")
Jennifer Lawrence (Mystique, "X-Men: Apocalypse")
Zoe Saldana (Lieutenant Uhura, "Star Trek Beyond")
BFF’s (Best Friends Forever)
Ruby Barnhill & Mark Rylance (Sophie/BFG, "The BFG")
Kevin Hart & Dwayne Johnson (Bob/Calvin, "Central Intelligence")
Kevin Hart & Ice Cube (Ben/James, "Ride Along 2")
Chris Pine & Zachary Quinto (Captain Kirk/Spock, "Star Trek Beyond")
Neel Sethi & Bill Murray (Mowgli/ Baloo, "Jungle Book")
Ben Stiller & Owen Wilson (Derek/Hansel, "Zoolander 2")
Favorite Frenemies
Anna Kendrick & Justin Timberlake (Poppy/Branch, "Trolls")
Ben Affleck & Henry Cavill (Batman/Superman, "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice")
Chris Evans & Robert Downey Jr. (Captain America/Iron Man, "Captain America: Civil War")
Ginnifer Goodwin & Jason Bateman (Judy/Nick, "Zootopia")
Dwayne Johnson & Auli’I Cravalho (Moana/Maui, "Moana")
Anna Kendrick & Justin Timberlake (Poppy/Branch, "Trolls")
Charlize Theron & Emily Blunt (Ravenna/Freya, "The Huntsman: Winter’s War")
Most Wanted Pet
Baloo from "The Jungle Book" (Bill Murray)
Dory from "Finding Dory" (Ellen DeGeneres)
Po from "Kung Fu Panda 3" (Jack Black)
Red from "The Angry Birds Movie" (Jason Sudeikis)
Rosita from "Sing" (Reese Witherspoon)
Snowball from "The Secret Life of Pets" (Kevin Hart)
#Squad
"Captain America: Civil War" – Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan, Anthony Mackie, Don Cheadle, Jeremy Renner, Chadwick Boseman
"Finding Dory" – Ellen DeGeneres, Albert Brooks, Kaitlin Olson, Hayden Rolence, Willem Dafoe, Ed O’Neill, Ty Burrell, Eugene Levy
"Ghostbusters" – Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon, Leslie Jones
"Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" – Felicity Jones, Forest Whitaker, Diego Luna, Ben Mendelsohn, Alan Tudyk, Donnie Yen, Riz Ahmed, Mads Mikkelsen
"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows" – Noel Fisher, Jeremy Howard, Pete Ploszek, Alan Ritchson
"X-Men: Apocalypse" – James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicholas Hoult, Evan Peters, Tye Sheridan, Ben Hardy, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Sophie Turner, Alexandra Shipp, Olivia Munn
MUSIC
Favorite Music Group
The Chainsmokers
Fifth Harmony
Maroon 5
OneRepublic
Pentatonix
Twenty One Pilots
Favorite Male Singer
Drake
Justin Bieber
Bruno Mars
Shawn Mendes
Justin Timberlake
The Weeknd
Favorite Female Singer
Adele
Beyoncé
Ariana Grande
Selena Gomez
Rihanna
Meghan Trainor
Favorite Song
"24K Magic" – Bruno Mars
"Can’t Stop the Feeling!" – Justin Timberlake
"Heathens" – Twenty One Pilots
"Send My Love (To Your New Lover)" – Adele
"Side to Side" – Ariana Grande ft. Nicki Minaj
"Work from Home" – Fifth Harmony ft. Ty Dolla $ign
Favorite New Artist
Kelsea Ballerini
The Chainsmokers
Daya
Lukas Graham
Solange
Rae Sremmurd
Hailee Steinfeld
Twenty One Pilots
Favorite Music Video
"24K Magic" – Bruno Mars
"Can’t Stop The Feeling!" – Justin Timberlake
"Formation" – Beyoncé
"Juju On That Beat" – Zay Hilfigerrr and Zayion McCall
"Me Too" – Meghan Trainor
"Stressed Out" – Twenty One Pilots
Favorite DJ/EDM Artist
Martin Garrix
Calvin Harris
Major Lazer
Skrillex
DJ Snake
Zedd
Favorite Soundtrack
"Hamilton"
"Me Before You"
"Moana"
"Sing"
"Suicide Squad"
"Trolls"
Favorite Viral Music Artist
Tiffany Alvord
Matty B
Carson Lueders
Johnny Orlando
Jacob Sartorius
JoJo Siwa
Favorite Global Music Star
5 Seconds of Summer (Australia/New Zealand)
BIGBANG (Asia)
Bruno Mars (North America)
Little Mix (UK)
Shakira (South America)
Zara Larsson (Europe)
OTHER
Favorite Video Game
"Just Dance 2017"
"Lego Marvel’s Avengers"
"Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens"
"Minecraft: Story Mode"
"Paper Mario: Color Splash"
"Pokémon Moon"
