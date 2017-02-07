Britney Spears gets the biopic treatment on Feb. 18 when Lifetime’s “Britney Ever After” (with Natasha Bassett in the title role) airs. Here are five shows where the real Ms. Spears has shown up over the years:
THE SIMPSONS (2000) An animated version of Spears hosted the Springfield Pride Awards and accidentally kills the town’s oldest resident by kissing him on the cheek after handing him an award. (And then nearly does the same to Mr. Burns.)
WILL & GRACE (2006) Spears played faux-conservative TV host Amber Louise “from the Great State of Alabama.” She’s been named Jack’s (Sean Hayes) co-host on his OutTV show “Jack Talk” after a right-wing outfit buys the network.
HOW I MET YOUR MOTHER (2008) Spears played Abby, a receptionist in a dermatologist’s office, who gets hung up on Ted (Josh Radnor), but then gets duped into dating Barney (Neil Patrick Harris).
GLEE (2010) The episode, “Britney/Brittany,” pays tribute to Spears. Glee club member Brittany (Heather Morris) has an anesthesia-induced hallucination in which she re-creates iconic Spears moments and Brit herself makes several cameos, popping up in students’ dream sequences.
JANE THE VIRGIN (2015) Playing herself, Spears reconciles with telenovela star Rogelio de la Vega (Jaime Camil), a former friend who turned on her after the 2009 Latin Pop Music Awards.
