Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 0 Weather 79° Log in Log out
Sections

    TVEntertainment

    +-
       Click here to read or post comments
    A photo of Camp Hero from a military (Credit: John H. Cornell)

    A photo of Camp Hero from a military yearbook, around 1956.

    A look at the Montauk inspiration for the Netflix hit 'Stranger Things'

    Updated
      Newsday

    Camp Hero in Montauk operated as a gun battery defense site under the guise of a New England-style fishing village to fool German spies during World War II. Conspiracy theorists insist it was the site of time-travel and mind-control experiments.

    The Duffer brothers, creators of the Netflix hit "Stranger Things," originally based the series there under the working title "Montauk." By the time the pilot aired, the setting had been moved to the Midwest. But we'll always know Long Island was first choice.

    This AN/FPS-35 Radar, shown on Nov. 17, 2013,
    Buy photo
    (Credit: Doug Kuntz )

    This AN/FPS-35 Radar, shown on Nov. 17, 2013, was deployed at the Camp Hero base in 1960 and could detect airborne objects more than 200 miles away. Camp Hero State Park in Montauk was a coastal defense installation during World War II.

    One of the boarded-up buildings at Camp Hero
    (Credit: Doug Kuntz)

    One of the boarded-up buildings at Camp Hero State Park in Montauk, shown on Nov. 17, 2013. The park was a coastal defense installation during World War II.

    One of the boarded-up buildings at Camp Hero
    Buy photo
    (Credit: Doug Kuntz )

    One of the boarded-up buildings at Camp Hero State Park in Montauk, shown on Nov. 17, 2013. The camp was a coastal defense installation during World War II.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    One of several battery bunkers at Camp Hero
    Buy photo
    (Credit: Doug Kuntz )

    One of several battery bunkers at Camp Hero State Park in Montauk, shown on Nov. 17, 2013.

    One of several battery bunkers at Camp Hero
    (Credit: Doug Kuntz )

    One of several battery bunkers at Camp Hero State Park in Montauk, shown on Nov. 17, 2013.

    Camp Hero State Park in Montauk, shown on
    Buy photo
    (Credit: Doug Kuntz)

    Camp Hero State Park in Montauk, shown on Nov. 17, 2013, was a coastal defense installation during World War II.

    A photo of the security gate at Camp
    (Credit: John H. Cornell)

    A photo of the security gate at Camp Hero from the 26th Air Division Defense Yearbook, around 1956.

    Domes of the Air Force radar station at
    Buy photo
    (Credit: Newsday)

    Domes of the Air Force radar station at the center of Camp Hero, on Dec. 30, 1957.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    An undated postcard from Camp Hero in Montauk.
    (Credit: Handout)

    An undated postcard from Camp Hero in Montauk.

    A photo of Camp Hero from a military
    (Credit: John H. Cornell)

    A photo of Camp Hero from a military yearbook, around 1956.

    Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter

    Get the latest on celebs, TV and more.

    sign up

    Related Media

    Millie Bobby Brown and Matthew Modine could have How ‘Stranger Things’ is tied to Montauk Best TV shows on Netflix The hunt for Pablo Escobar continues in this Best TV shows online now

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.