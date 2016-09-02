A look at the Montauk inspiration for the Netflix hit 'Stranger Things'
Camp Hero in Montauk operated as a gun battery defense site under the guise of a New England-style fishing village to fool German spies during World War II. Conspiracy theorists insist it was the site of time-travel and mind-control experiments.
The Duffer brothers, creators of the Netflix hit "Stranger Things," originally based the series there under the working title "Montauk." By the time the pilot aired, the setting had been moved to the Midwest. But we'll always know Long Island was first choice.
This AN/FPS-35 Radar, shown on Nov. 17, 2013, was deployed at the Camp Hero base in 1960 and could detect airborne objects more than 200 miles away. Camp Hero State Park in Montauk was a coastal defense installation during World War II.
One of the boarded-up buildings at Camp Hero State Park in Montauk, shown on Nov. 17, 2013. The park was a coastal defense installation during World War II.
One of the boarded-up buildings at Camp Hero State Park in Montauk, shown on Nov. 17, 2013. The camp was a coastal defense installation during World War II.
One of several battery bunkers at Camp Hero State Park in Montauk, shown on Nov. 17, 2013.
One of several battery bunkers at Camp Hero State Park in Montauk, shown on Nov. 17, 2013.
Camp Hero State Park in Montauk, shown on Nov. 17, 2013, was a coastal defense installation during World War II.
A photo of the security gate at Camp Hero from the 26th Air Division Defense Yearbook, around 1956.
Domes of the Air Force radar station at the center of Camp Hero, on Dec. 30, 1957.
An undated postcard from Camp Hero in Montauk.
A photo of Camp Hero from a military yearbook, around 1956.
