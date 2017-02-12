We fully expected a surprise when Alec Baldwin returned as host of “Saturday Night Live” for a 17th time — not wrong and not long to wait for one either. He didn’t reprise Donald Trump in the cold open and didn’t even mention Trump in his monologue.

Surprise!

Instead, Melissa McCarthy did some reprising of her own — the now-classic Trump press secretary, Sean Spicer — while Baldwin used those precious five-or-so monologue minutes to send up his own record run, with cast member Pete Davidson in the assist role. (Example: After a brief overview of that “SNL” run that began April 21, 1990, Davidson joked, “It’s like someone soaked you in water the last 20 years.”) He later starred in a “Cheetos pitch meeting,” but not in a Kellyanne Conway (Kate McKinnon) skit with Jake Tapper (Beck Bennett) in a “Fatal Attraction” encounter.

All good. All mostly funny, McCarthy especially (this week, the Spicer lectern morphed into a Segway).

But no Trump, or rather “Trump,” at least in the early part of the show. Why? An old Lorne Michaels dictate perhaps: Never give the audience what they expect when they expect it.

Baldwin’s Trump did arrive later in the show, appearing in “The People’s Court” to adjudicate the decision on the travel ban from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit.

That a Baldwin-hosted “SNL” would turn into a TV and cultural event is unusual — there were those 16 others before this one, after all — but that it would also become a political event is a shocker. This may say more about the most comically extravagant administration in modern U.S. history than either Baldwin or “SNL,” and so far, the new president has been very, very good to late-night TV.

As tides go, Trump has lifted just about all boats. “Late Night with Seth Meyers” is doing particularly well while “Late Show with Stephen Colbert” recently won only its second week since Colbert became host in 2015.

But “SNL” has been greatest beneficiary. The show always gets an election-year bump, and through late January was averaging about 7.5 million viewers per episode. That’s hardly a record, even down slightly from the last election cycle. But as in all late-night TV, the real action arrives later in the week, when “SNL” picks up another 4 million streaming viewers. NBC says the “SNL” audience now stands as the biggest in 22 years.

So . . . why? Because late-night TV has become the fifth column of the Trump “oppo,” and whether you like his performance or not (whether Trump does or not) Baldwin is leading the charge.