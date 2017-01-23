Alec Baldwin will host “Saturday Night Live” on Feb. 11, NBC announced Monday.
This will mark a record-breaking 17th time that the Massapequa-raised actor has hosted the show, but the first since he began impersonating Donald Trump last year.
Baldwin had announced earlier this month he would be appearing on the Jan. 21 edition of “SNL,” the day after President Trump’s inauguration. However, he was a no-show that night and has not offered an explanation for his absence.Photos40 favorite 'SNL' cast membersPhotosAlec Baldwin through the yearsPhotosSee more than 100 notable Long Islanders
Ed Sheeran will be the musical guest on the Feb. 11 program.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.