Alec Baldwin, who seems to be everywhere these days, has been signed to replace Robert Osborne, who died last month, as the host of Turner Classic Movies’ “The Essentials” film series starting May 6.
The Massapequa native, 59, who co-hosted the program with Osborne from 2009 to 2011, will be joined by guests including David Letterman (May 6-June 17), Tina Fey (June 24-Aug. 5) and William Friedkin (Aug. 12-Sept. 23).
“I have some big shoes to fill hosting ‘The Essentials,’ and I plan on doing Bob proud with this new season,” Baldwin said in a statement.
“The Essentials,” which features screenings of classic films bookended by discussions between Baldwin and his guest, airs Saturdays at 8 p.m.
