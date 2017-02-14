HIGHLIGHTS Ryan Murphy confirms Sarah Paulson will have a role

Season 2 ‘Katrina,’ filming this year, will star Annette Bening

Season 2 of FX’s docudrama anthology “American Crime Story” won’t air until next year, but executive producer Ryan Murphy has confirmed that season 4 will feature the Monica Lewinsky/Bill Clinton White House sex scandal.

Sarah Paulson, who starred as Marcia Clark in the season 1 Emmy Award-winning limited series “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” has been cast, “but she won’t be playing Hillary [Clinton],” Murphy, 51, told E! News on Tuesday. “That’s earmarked for talks with somebody else. So we’re casting that now. Sarah is going to be in it. I can’t announce yet what she’s playing, and it starts shooting at the end of this year.”

In January, Murphy along with Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions optioned the bestselling 2000 book “A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President” by Jeffrey Toobin, whose “The Run of His Life: The People v. O.J. Simpson” provided the basis for season 1. The Hollywood Reporter noted at the time that a Lewinsky season appeared to be forthcoming.

The book, Murphy told E!, “is not really about Hillary Clinton” but rather “about the rise of a certain segment of a right-wing group of people who despised the Clintons and used three women, Paula Jones, Monica Lewinsky and Linda Tripp, to sort of try and tear him down. . . . The Toobin book is amazing. There are a lot of bizarro crimes within [it] that you can sort of highlight,” adding that he’s focused on “the mechanizations behind the scenes to try and get [Bill Clinton] impeached.”

FX announced on Feb. 6 that four-time Academy Award-nominee Annette Bening will star in season 2 as Louisiana Gov. Kathleen Blanco in “Katrina: American Crime Story,” about the 2005 hurricane that killed 1,577 people in Louisiana and 256 more in four other states.

A planned third season will dramatize the 1997 murder of fashion designer Gianni Versace. “The first five episodes of ‘Versace’ will be done and then we’ll move to ‘Katrina,’ ” Ryan said. The inverted production order, he said, “was largely because of actors’ availabilities.” No casting for the Versace season has been announced, with Murphy last month shooting down tabloid rumors that Lady Gaga would play Versace’s sister, Versace Group creative director Donatella Versace.