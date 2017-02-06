Four-time Academy Award-nominee Annette Bening, who last appeared in a live-action TV series in 1987, will play Louisiana Gov. Kathleen Blanco in FX’s “Katrina: American Crime Story.”
The cable network Monday named “20th Century Women” star Bening, 58, as the first cast-member for the second season of the acclaimed show, which premiered last year with the arc “The People v. O.J. Simpson.”
Bening, in addition to Oscar nominations for “The Grifters,” “American Beauty,” “Being Julia” and “The Kids Are All Right,” earned an Emmy nomination for the 2006 HBO telefilm “Mrs. Harris” and a Tony nomination for the 1987 Broadway play “Coastal Disturbances.” “Katrina” is scheduled to air next year.
