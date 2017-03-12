“Saturday Night Live” Donald Trump impersonator and (incidentally) someone who told a tabloid TV show last week he was probably done with his Donald Trump impersonation — Alec Baldwin, of course — returned to “SNL” in the cold open Saturday.

In a skit as commander in chief, he offered words of assurance to some assembled “troops” (the cast) that an alien invasion from outer space would be repelled. His words were not entirely reassuring however: “What a beautiful day,” said Trump/Baldwin. “Who loves Trump?”

His plan for repelling the alien invasion: “We are gonna bring coal back, so much coal, we’re gonna say, where did all that coal come from.”

He was told by a commander leading the troops (played by Kenan Thompson) that everyone in California had “been killed by the aliens.”

Donald/Baldwin: “Even Arnold?”

Ba dum. (Naturally a reference to former California governor, and erstwhile host of “The Apprentice,” Arnold Schwarzenegger.)

The “president” was then shown a map of the United States and told that the aliens had taken over all the territory in green, then Thompson pointed to a small patch around Washington, D.C., and told, “This is us.”

“This is Us? That is a great show. I can’t watch it because it’s on NBC and NBC has been very unfair to me.”

A minute later, the alien commander (Bobby Moynihan

— also very much in green) arrived on stage and demanded to be taken “to your leader.”

Baldwin/Trump, pointing to Thompson: “It’s him.”

The “SNL” cold open has long been a show signature, but especially during the 42nd season. Baldwin’s Trump has been a sensation, and occasionally a target by he who has been targeted — the president himself, mostly via Twitter.

Baldwin told “Extra” last week that he was thinking of ending the impression, and indicated to The Associated Press that he was considering ending it as well.

But that was last week. Last night, return of the Trump.

Meanwhile, Scarlett Johansson, who was host, spoofed Trump daughter Ivanka Trump in a parody commercial for a perfume called “Complicit,” a fragrance “also available in Jeered,” a reference to Ivanka Trump’s spouse Jared Kushner. Applying lipstick in a mirror, viewers saw opposite her Baldwin/Trump, also applying lipstick.

Johansson is also a spokesmodel for L’Oreal.