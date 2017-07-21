As we mark the 50th anniversary of the Summer of Love (check out the PBS documentary Tuesday, July 25), here are five memorable episodes from the era with hippie-themed plots:

DRAGNET (Jan. 12, 1967) True, this episode — which kicked off the 1960s version of “Dragnet” — aired six months before the Summer of Love, but it was one of TV’s first attempts at dealing with the nascent counterculture. Sgt. Joe Friday (Jack Webb) and Officer Bill Gannon (Harry Morgan) pursue a freaked-out LSD user-dealer named Blue Boy (he’s a Kurt Cobain look-alike who paints one side of his face blue, the other yellow).

BATMAN (Oct. 26, 1967) Louie the Lilac (Milton Berle) has cornered the market on Gotham City’s flower market, bumming out Gotham’s hippies, who wanted to hold a flower-in. But Louie is really up to no good: He plans to control the minds of Gotham’s young people.

GET SMART (Jan. 13, 1968) Max (Don Adams) and 99 (Barbara Feldon) take on a hippie DJ (actually an operative of KAOS) called the Groovy Guru (Larry Storch) who’s seeking to control the minds of teenagers through his radio show. (Maybe he got the idea from Louie the Lilac?)

IRONSIDE (March 21, 1968) In “Trip to Hashbury,” the groovy title of this episode of the San Francisco-set cop drama, Det. Sgt. Ed Brown (Don Galloway) is charged with police brutality following a raid on a hippie drug hangout.

GOMER PYLE, USMC (March 28, 1969) Three hippies (one played by a pre-Meathead Rob Reiner) help Gomer (Jim Nabors) camouflage a Marine van, but they paint daisies on it instead. Gomer joins in with them to sing a heartwarming version of “Blowin’ in the Wind”!