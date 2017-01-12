Here comes the roar of the waves and here come the waterworks, too.
Lifetime’s remake of “Beaches,” the 1988 tear-jerker about childhood friends who share both happiness and heartbreak as they mature, gets its premiere on Saturday, Jan. 21, at 8 p.m. Guaranteed, you should stock up on Kleenex before watching. Here are a few other things we also know about the new movie starring Syosset native Idina Menzel, in the role originally played by Bette Midler, and Nia Long, who takes on Barbara Hershey’s part.
A new version of the Grammy-winning hit “Wind Beneath My Wings,” sung by Menzel, will be featured. The “Frozen” star also sings “The Glory of Love,” which Midler performed in the first film.
The setting where the women meet as youngsters has been changed from Atlantic City to the boardwalk in Venice, California.
The remake is sticking close to the original storyline. Certainly no one is monkeying around with the film’s outcome based on the parting shot to Midler’s congratulatory tweet to Menzel: “DON’T TELL ME THE ENDING!”
