Bill O'Reilly will depart Fox News Channel amid sexual assault allegations against him by several women, the network's parent company announced Wednesday.
21st Century Fox also said that the long-running “The O’Reilly Factor” will be dropped from the prime-time schedule.
“After a thorough and careful review of the allegations, the Company and Bill O’Reilly have agreed that Bill O’Reilly will not be returning to the Fox News Channel.”
The announcement — almost inconceivable as early as a week ago — follows a New York Times investigation published in April 1 editions which reported that Fox and O’Reilly had paid an estimated $13 million in harassment settlement claims to five women over the years, including a widely publicized one from 2004. In that particular payout — related to a charge of sexual harassment by a former associate producer at his show — Fox reportedly paid $9 million.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.