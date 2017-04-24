“Hey, I missed you guys.”

And with that jaunty greeting, Bill O’Reilly returned Monday — not to the air, or cable, but to his own website, BillOreilly.com. Less than a week after he was fired by 21st Century Fox over “allegations” relating to sexual harassment claims — beyond those chronicled in a New York Times investigation — O’Reilly began a streaming podcast Monday that almost seemed to pick up where he left off before leaving on a mid-April vacation to Italy.

He talked about Donald Trump (“A Washington Post poll says if the election were held tomorrow he would still beat Hillary Clinton...). He talked about the reported “tax cut.” (“I might have something tomorrow; I might, we are working on it...”) He talked the French election (“The French people are furious.”)

What he did not talk too much about was Bill O’Reilly.

“I am sad that I’m not on television anymore,” he said. “I was very surprised how it all turned out. I can’t say a lot, because there’s much stuff going on right now. But I can tell you that I’m very confident the truth will come out, and when it does, I don’t know if you’re going to be surprised — but I think you’re going to be shaken, as I am.”

He also explained the objective of the podcast, which he named “The No Spin News.”

“What we’re going to do here is about fifteen minutes, twelve minutes of the headlines. This is an extended Talking Points Memo that will cover the world each day. And then as we develop the website, we’ll have guests and things like that, and this will become longer and longer and longer, into a genuine news program. That’s the vision right now.”