The CBS legal drama “Bull” shot at and around the Allegria Hotel on West Broadway in Long Beach on Wednesday.
A CBS Television Studios representative said Doug Aarniokoski, co-executive producer of the show, directed the episode, the season finale set to air May 23. While the episode, “Benevolent Deception,” guest-starring Eliza Dushku, is set in Miami, the studio could not confirm whether Long Beach was subbing for that city.
“Bull,” TV’s top-rated first-year drama, stars Michael Weatherly (“NCIS”) as a psychologist whose firm helps attorneys shape jury selections, style clients’ appearances and manipulate other subliminal factors. It airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.