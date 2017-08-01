“Weekend Update,” that “Saturday Night Live” mainstay, gets a special summer, prime-time run starting Thursday, Aug. 10, at 9 p.m. on NBC/4. Over the 42-season history of “SNL,” many of the show’s “Update” anchors will always be remembered for their signoffs, like these five:
1. “That’s the news. Good night, and have a pleasant tomorrow.” — Chevy Chase (1975-76) and Jane Curtin (1976-80); Tina Fey (2000-04) occasionally said it as well.
2. “Guess what, folks? That’s the news, and I am outta here!” — Dennis Miller (1985-91)
3. “I’m Kevin Nealon, and that’s news to me.” — Kevin Nealon (1991-94)
4. “That’s the way it is.” — Norm Macdonald (1994-97), borrowing Walter Cronkite’s famous signoff. (Macdonald also began his reports with a sign-in that was eerily prescient: “I’m Norm Macdonald, and now the fake news.”)
5. “I’m Colin Quinn, that’s my story and I’m sticking to it” — Colin Quinn (1998-2000)
