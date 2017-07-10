“Curb Your Enthusiasm” at long last has that much-rumored, much-uncertain date with destiny. HBO announced Monday that the ninth season will finally arrive Oct. 1 at 10 p.m. for a 10-episode run. HBO also said the show will bring back “cast favorites Jeff Garlin, Susie Essman and JB Smoove, among many others.”

Announcing the new season, HBO also released a 32-second tease of Larry David in Roman garb, with screen text reading, “he left, he did nothing, he returned.”

When David announced the return in June, 2016, he also said: “In the immortal words of Julius Caesar, ‘I left, I did nothing, I returned.’ ”

After “Curb” left the air in 2011, a guessing game began that didn’t even fully end with those not-quite-immortal words. Would David in fact really do another season? Did he really want to do another season? Did he have the material for another season?

Yes, yes and apparently yes. He really does.

“Curb” — a work of comic genius, for the most part — followed David’s exploits as a financially comfortable former creator/showrunner and co-creator of one of the most successful comedies in TV history, “Seinfeld.” Bleak, dyspeptic, anti-social, Larry David found little joy in those comfortable circumstances, but he found plenty of comedy. Airing over 80 episodes, “Curb” set an HBO record for longest-running comedy, but far from an Emmy-winning one. There were a number of nominations, no major wins, although “Curb” did land a Golden Globe for best series/comedy or musical in 2003.