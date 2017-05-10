Following the success of last year’s superhero comedy “Deadpool,” the titular Marvel Comics antihero will star in an animated TV show aimed at mature audiences.
The cable network FXX announced Wednesday that the as-yet-untitled series from “Atlanta” creator-star Donald Glover and his brother, “Atlanta” story editor Stephen Glover, would premiere next year. Ten episodes have been ordered from Marvel Television, FX Productions and ABC Signature Studios, with Marvel’s Jeph Loeb and Jim Chory also serving as executive producers.
“How much more fun could this be?” asked Loeb in a statement. “Deadpool, Donald and FX — the perfect fit for the Merc with the Mouth!” he said, using the nickname for the wisecracking mercenary. “We’re thrilled that our relationship with FX that started with ‘Legion’ continues with what is sure to be a groundbreaking show in adult animation.”
“Deadpool,” starring Ryan Reynolds, became the highest-grossing R-rated film ever worldwide. Last month, 20th Century Fox announced that a “Deadpool” sequel would hit theaters June 1, 2018.
