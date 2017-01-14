If ever a performer exemplified the definition of trouper, it was Debbie Reynolds. The actress-singer-dancer, who died on Dec. 28, worked from the time she was 16 until her 80s. Her talents will be on display in Turner Classic Movies’ 24-hour tribute starting at 6 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27. Here are five highlights from the 12-film lineup.
BUNDLE OF JOY (1956), 7:45 a.m. — Reynolds and then-husband Eddie Fisher played lovebirds in this romp about a girl, a boy and an abandoned baby.
THE TENDER TRAP (1955), 12:30 p.m. — Frank Sinatra and Reynolds had dynamic chemistry in this rom-com about a budding actress out to snare a confirmed bachelor.
SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN (1952), 6 p.m. — Is there a better feel-good movie than this musical spoof of 1920s Hollywood? Is there a more delightful trio than Reynolds, Gene Kelly and Donald O’Connor performing “Good Morning”?
THE UNSINKABLE MOLLY BROWN (1964), 8 p.m. — As the fabled mountaineer turned society dame turned Titanic survivor, the Oscar-nominated Reynolds was never feistier.
THE CATERED AFFAIR (1956), 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28 — Co-star Bette Davis worked extra hours with Reynolds for her first dramatic role as a bride-to-be pushed into having a big wedding. As a result, Reynolds won the National Board of Review’s supporting actress award.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.