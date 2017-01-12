As Donald J. Trump prepares to be sworn in on Friday, Jan. 20, as our nation’s 45th president, here’s a look at five other perhaps not as memorable TV appearances:

THE JEFFERSONS (Jan. 8, 1985) Trump makes an uncredited cameo in an episode in which George (Sherman Hemsley) and Louise (Isabel Sanford) Jefferson and their maid, Florence (Marla Gibbs), go to Atlantic City.

THE FRESH PRINCE OF BEL AIR (May 16, 1994) Trump is interested in buying the Banks estate. Upon seeing him walk in the house (with then-wife Marla Maples), Carlton (Alfonso Ribeiro) is overcome: “It’s The Donald! Oh, my God!” while Hilary (Karyn Parsons) tells him, “You look much richer in person.”

THE NANNY (Oct. 9, 1996) Turns out Fran Fine (Fran Drescher) is an old acquaintance of Trump (“Oh, Donnie,” she says, kissing him as he arrives). She decides to forgo introducing him to her wealthy employer-beau, Maxwell (Charles Shaughnessy): “What am I talking about? All you handsome zillionaires know each other,” she says. (Ironically, this episode is titled “The Rosie Show,” because Fran attends a taping of the talk show hosted by longtime Trump target Rosie O’Donnell.)

SUDDENLY SUSAN (May 8, 1997) In a cameo on the Brooke Shields sitcom, Trump takes part in a poker game with Judd Nelson and John McEnroe.

SPIN CITY (Jan 21, 1998) New York Mayor Randall Winston (Barry Bostwick) is facing a tight deadline writing his book, so for inspiration, his deputy (Michael J. Fox) introduces him to twice-published author Trump. “It must have been hard writing the books,” Hizzoner tells Trump. “No,” says Trump, who has plopped himself into a chair behind the mayor’s desk. “First day: nine chapters.”