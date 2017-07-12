Sundance TV is heading back to a time when cellphones — which might have made it easier for E.T. to phone home — weren’t available.
Starting at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 16, the cable channel begins a four-day ’80s throwback highlighting nine movies that defined the “Decade of Awesomeness.” Here’s the lineup.
ANNIE (2 and 7:30 p.m. Sunday, 1 a.m. Monday) Her heart belongs to Daddy Warbucks in this sunny 1982 musical.
E.T. THE EXTRA-TERRESTRIAL (5 and 10:30 p.m. Sunday) Stephen Spielberg’s 1982 classic about a boy (Henry Thomas) and a lovable alien.
THE BLUE LAGOON (8 p.m. Monday) Boy (Christopher Atkins) and girl (Brooke Shields) get shipwrecked in this 1980 romance.
SPLASH (10:30 p.m. Monday) Mermaid Daryl Hannah is a great catch for Tom Hanks in this 1984 fish-out-of-water fantasy.
ADVENTURES IN BABYSITTING (1 a.m. Tuesday) Elisabeth Shue takes her charges on a wild outing in Chicago in this 1987 comedy.
CHRISTINE (8 p.m. Tuesday) Hell hath no fury like the 1958 Plymouth Fury in this Stephen King vehicle from 1983.
FIRESTARTER (10 p.m. Tuesday) This 1984 King thriller stars Drew Barrymore as a girl with pyrotechnic powers.
STAND BY ME (12:30 a.m. Wednesday) Four friends seek a missing pal in this 1986 King tale.
THE OUTSIDERS (8 p.m. Wednesday) The (street) gangs are all here in Francis Ford Coppola’s 1983 drama.
