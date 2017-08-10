Elvis Presley fans still love him tender.

Aug. 16 marks the 40th anniversary of the King’s death, and the occasion is being marked both on television and on the stage in Long Island.

THE MOVIES

It’s all Elvis, all the time, on Turner Classic Movies for 24 hours starting at 6 a.m. Aug. 16 as Presley gets the spotlight during its Summer Under the Stars celebration. The channel will present 12 of his movies, opening with the concert film “Elvis on Tour.” Two other documentaries also will be shown — 1981’s “This Is Elvis” (noon), which features performance footage and interviews, and the 1970 film “Elvis: That’s the Way It Is” (8 p.m.), which shows Elvis backstage and in concert.

Nine of Elvis’ acting efforts will also be screened, including two of his iconic movies. In the 1957 prison musical “Jailhouse Rock” (6 p.m.), he dons stripes as an inmate who learns to play the guitar and becomes a music sensation. Then at 10 p.m., Elvis is lucky in love in 1964’s flashy “Viva Las Vegas,” which pairs him with his best female co-star, Ann-Margret.

Elvis is also paired with TV’s “Sugarfoot” — Glen Head resident Will Hutchins — in 1967’s “Clambake” (8 a.m.) and the 1966 racing yarn “Spinout” (10 a.m.)

Rounding out the lineup are the 1964 hill country yarn “Kissin’ Cousins,” with Elvis in a dual role (2 p.m.), 1965’s “Girl Happy” (4 p.m.), the 1962 boxing flick “Kid Galahad” (midnight), 1963’s “It Happened at the World’s Fair” (2 a.m.) and the 1968 romp “Live a Little, Love a Little” (4 a.m.) with Elvis as a photographer for a girlie mag.

THE SHOWS

Prepare to be all shook up as performers Shawn Klush and Cody Ray Slaughter take the stage for “The Elvis Tribute Artist Spectactular” at NYCB Theatre at Westbury on Aug. 25 at 8 p.m. Klush, who usually dons a white suit, has appeared as Elvis on “Late Show With David Letterman,” and Slaughter played Presley in the touring company of “Million Dollar Quartet.”

And to ensure that you can’t help falling in love with Elvis’ classics all over again, they’ll be joined by the Sweet Inspirations, the rock legend’s backup group from 1969 to 1977.