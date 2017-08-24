Jonah Hill and Emma Stone’s dark-comedy series for Netflix, originally titled “Maniac,” has been shooting on Long Island.
The Nassau County Film office confirmed that the series, produced by Paramount TV and Anonymous Content, has shot in locations including Oceanside, where Paramount trailers were set up in the parking lot of the Great Lincoln shopping plaza on Long Beach Road and Atlantic Avenue this week.
Based on a 2014 Norwegian TV show, the 10-episode series, now titled “Ronald” according to the film office, concerns the fantasy lives of Hill’s and Stone’s characters.
The show began principal photography Aug. 15 in New York City, with production scheduled to end shortly before Thanksgiving, according to trade reports. Cary Joji Fukunaga, director of season one of HBO’s “True Detective” and director-producer of the 2015 film “Beasts of No Nation,” is directing each episode and is an executive producer.
