The 69th annual prime time Emmy Award nominations will be announced Thursday morning, but the question this year doesn’t appear to be “who?” as much as “how many?”

Comedy front-runners “Veep,” “black-ish” and “Atlanta” are expected to easily score outstanding comedy nods, but are also considered front-runners in a number of other categories, notably acting, directing and writing; NBC’s “This Is Us,” Netflix’s “The Crown” and Hulu freshman “The Handmaid’s Tale” are considered locks for outstanding drama, while their leads — Sterling K. Brown, Claire Foy and Elisabeth Moss, respectively — are expected to land best actor/actress nods, too.

Meanwhile,the limited series category appears poised to be dominated by just a few names as well: HBO’s “Big Little Lies,” FX’s “Feud: Bette and Joan” and HBO’s “The Night Of.” Each is expected to yield multiple nominations in the actor’ categories as well.

If a little more conventional wisdom has crept into this year’s handicapping than years’ past, that’s because the nominees and their networks have had months to build their case to voters. Even before it streamed on Hulu, “The Handmaid’s Tale” was considered a multiple nominee lock, while “Big Little Lies” also had plenty of pre-telecast buzz. Both are based on celebrated books — one a classic, the other a bestseller — but are also tied to especially celebrated actresses. “Lies” is only Nicole Kidman’s second TV series in decades, while Moss is still waiting for her first Emmy win after seven nominations, including six for “Mad Men.”

Will there be surprises? Certainly if some of these names are not read Thursday morning. But while predictable, this July ritual isn’t always a rerun, either — and much less so in recent years due to Emmy voting rule changes. Those have made this more of a horse race, less of an eccentric “what were they thinking?” misfire.

But the conventional wisdom will not be denied. You can already go ahead and fill in your nomination card. Just be certain to use a pencil.