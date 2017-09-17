See all the highlights, from red carpet arrivals to big winners, as Stephen Colbert hosts the 69th annual Emmy Awards, honoring the best in U.S. primetime television programming, as chosen by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.
(Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello)
Issa Rae, left, and Riz Ahmed present the award for outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or movie at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
(Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter)
LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: Host Stephen Colbert speaks onstage during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / FREDERIC J. BROWN)
Host Stephen Colbert dances onstage during the 69th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. / AFP PHOTO / Frederic J. BrownFREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images
LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: Host Stephen Colbert (C) performs onstage during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Laura Dern wins supporting actress in a limited series or movie, for "Big Little Lies"
(Credit: Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss)
Laura Dern won the Emmy for supporting actress in a limited series or movie, for her role in the HBO miniseries "Big Little Lies," during the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.
LI native Kate McKinnon wins supporting actress in a comedy for "Saturday Night Live"
(Credit: Youtube / Saturday Night Live)
Kate McKinnon, who hails from Sea Cliff, won the award for supporting actress in a comedy, for "Saturday Night Live," during the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.
John Lithgow wins supporting actor in a drama series for "The Crown"
(Credit: TNS / Allen J. Schaben)
John Lithgow was awarded the first Emmy of the televised ceremony, for his portrayal of Winston Churchill in the Netflix period drama "The Crown," during the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.
Kate McKinnon
(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / MARK RALSTON)
Kate McKinnon arrives for the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.
Lily Tomlin arrives for the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.
Reese Witherspoon
(Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss)
Reese Witherspoon arrives at the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.
Debra Messing
(Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss)
Debra Messing arrives at the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.
Suzanne Cryer
(Credit: TNS / Kirk McKoy)
Suzanne Cryer arrives at the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.
Jeremy Piven
(Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss)
Jeremy Piven arrives at the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.
(Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)
LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: Actor Priyanka Chopra attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
(Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss)
Jane Krakowski arrives at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / MARK RALSTON)
Jessica Biel arrives for the 69th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. / AFP PHOTO / Mark RALSTONMARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images
(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / MARK RALSTON)
Yara Shahidi arrives for the 69th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. / AFP PHOTO / Mark RALSTONMARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images
(Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP / Richard Shotwell)
Laura Dern arrives at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
(Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss)
Shailene Woodley arrives at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
(Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss)
Tracey Ullman arrives at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / MARK RALSTON)
Shannon Woodward arrives for the 69th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. / AFP PHOTO / Mark RALSTONMARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images
(Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)
LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: Actor Matt Bomer attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
(Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)
LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: Actors Keri Russell (L) and Matthew Rhys attend the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
(Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)
LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: Actor Sarah Hyland attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
(Credit: TNS / Kirk McKoy)
Jane Fonda arrives at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. (Kirk McKoy/Los Angeles Times/TNS)
(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / MARK RALSTON)
Kiernan Shipka arrives for the 69th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. / AFP PHOTO / Mark RALSTONMARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images
(Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)
LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: Actor Thandie Newton attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / MARK RALSTON)
Tituss Burgess arrives for the 69th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. / AFP PHOTO / Mark RALSTONMARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images
(Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)
LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: Producer Naomi Scott (L) and actor Adam Scott attend the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
(Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)
Shannon Purser attends the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.
(Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)
LL Cool J attends the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.
(Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP / Richard Shotwell)
Manolo Gonzalez-Ripoll Vergara, left, and Sofia Vergara arrive at the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.
(Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)
Milo Ventimiglia attends the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.
(Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)
Samira Wiley and Lauren Morelli attend the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.
(Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss)
Susan Sarandon arrives at the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.
(Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP / Richard Shotwell)
Michelle Pfeiffer arrives at the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.
(Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss)
Julia Louis-Dreyfus arrives at the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.
(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / MARK RALSTON)
Justin Mikita and Jesse Tyler Ferguson arrive for the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.
(Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)
Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein attend the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.
(Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss)
Jaimie Alexander arrives at the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.
(Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)
Jeffrey Wright attends the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.
(Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)
Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin attend the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.
(Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss)
Aziz Ansari arrives at the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.
(Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss)
Lorne Michaels arrives at the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.
(Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss)
Zach Galifianakis arrives at the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.