See all the highlights, from red carpet arrivals to big winners, as Stephen Colbert hosts the 69th annual Emmy Awards, honoring the best in U.S. primetime television programming, as chosen by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

(Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) (Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) Issa Rae, left, and Riz Ahmed present the award for outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or movie at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

(Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter) (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter) LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: Host Stephen Colbert speaks onstage during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / FREDERIC J. BROWN) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / FREDERIC J. BROWN) Host Stephen Colbert dances onstage during the 69th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. / AFP PHOTO / Frederic J. BrownFREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images

(Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter) (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter) LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: Host Stephen Colbert (C) performs onstage during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Laura Dern wins supporting actress in a limited series or movie, for "Big Little Lies" (Credit: Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) (Credit: Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) Laura Dern won the Emmy for supporting actress in a limited series or movie, for her role in the HBO miniseries "Big Little Lies," during the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.

LI native Kate McKinnon wins supporting actress in a comedy for "Saturday Night Live" (Credit: Youtube / Saturday Night Live) (Credit: Youtube / Saturday Night Live) Kate McKinnon, who hails from Sea Cliff, won the award for supporting actress in a comedy, for "Saturday Night Live," during the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.

John Lithgow wins supporting actor in a drama series for "The Crown" (Credit: TNS / Allen J. Schaben) (Credit: TNS / Allen J. Schaben) John Lithgow was awarded the first Emmy of the televised ceremony, for his portrayal of Winston Churchill in the Netflix period drama "The Crown," during the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.

Kate McKinnon (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / MARK RALSTON) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / MARK RALSTON) Kate McKinnon arrives for the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.

Zoe Kravitz (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) Zoe Kravitz arrives at the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.

Chrissy Metz (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) Chrissy Metz arrives at the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.

Sonequa Martin-Green (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / MARK RALSTON) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / MARK RALSTON) Sonequa Martin-Green arrives for the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.

Uzo Aduba (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / MARK RALSTON) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / MARK RALSTON) Uzo Aduba arrives for the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.

Mark Feuerstein (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / MARK RALSTON) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / MARK RALSTON) Mark Feuerstein arrives for the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.

Lily Tomlin (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / MARK RALSTON) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / MARK RALSTON) Lily Tomlin arrives for the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.

Reese Witherspoon (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) Reese Witherspoon arrives at the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.

Debra Messing (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) Debra Messing arrives at the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.

Suzanne Cryer (Credit: TNS / Kirk McKoy) (Credit: TNS / Kirk McKoy) Suzanne Cryer arrives at the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.

Jeremy Piven (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) Jeremy Piven arrives at the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.

(Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: Actor Priyanka Chopra attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

(Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) Jane Krakowski arrives at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / MARK RALSTON) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / MARK RALSTON) Jessica Biel arrives for the 69th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. / AFP PHOTO / Mark RALSTONMARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / MARK RALSTON) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / MARK RALSTON) Yara Shahidi arrives for the 69th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. / AFP PHOTO / Mark RALSTONMARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images

(Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP / Richard Shotwell) (Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP / Richard Shotwell) Laura Dern arrives at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

(Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) Shailene Woodley arrives at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

(Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) Tracey Ullman arrives at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / MARK RALSTON) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / MARK RALSTON) Shannon Woodward arrives for the 69th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. / AFP PHOTO / Mark RALSTONMARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images

(Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: Actor Matt Bomer attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: Actors Keri Russell (L) and Matthew Rhys attend the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: Actor Sarah Hyland attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

(Credit: TNS / Kirk McKoy) (Credit: TNS / Kirk McKoy) Jane Fonda arrives at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. (Kirk McKoy/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / MARK RALSTON) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / MARK RALSTON) Kiernan Shipka arrives for the 69th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. / AFP PHOTO / Mark RALSTONMARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images

(Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: Actor Thandie Newton attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / MARK RALSTON) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / MARK RALSTON) Tituss Burgess arrives for the 69th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. / AFP PHOTO / Mark RALSTONMARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images

(Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: Producer Naomi Scott (L) and actor Adam Scott attend the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) Shannon Purser attends the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.

(Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) LL Cool J attends the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.

(Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP / Richard Shotwell) (Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP / Richard Shotwell) Manolo Gonzalez-Ripoll Vergara, left, and Sofi­a Vergara arrive at the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.

(Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) Milo Ventimiglia attends the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.

(Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) Samira Wiley and Lauren Morelli attend the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.

(Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) Susan Sarandon arrives at the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.

(Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP / Richard Shotwell) (Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP / Richard Shotwell) Michelle Pfeiffer arrives at the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.

(Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) Julia Louis-Dreyfus arrives at the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / MARK RALSTON) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / MARK RALSTON) Justin Mikita and Jesse Tyler Ferguson arrive for the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.

(Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein attend the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.

(Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) Jaimie Alexander arrives at the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.

(Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) Jeffrey Wright attends the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.

(Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin attend the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.

(Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) Aziz Ansari arrives at the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.

(Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) Lorne Michaels arrives at the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.

(Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) Zach Galifianakis arrives at the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.

(Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) Rashida Jones arrives for the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / MARK RALSTON) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / MARK RALSTON) Yvonne Strahovski arrives for the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.

Anna Chlumsky (Credit: Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) (Credit: Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) Anna Chlumsky arrives at the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman arrive at the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.

Mandy Moore (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) Mandy Moore attends the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.

Tracee Ellis Ross (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) Tracee Ellis Ross arrives at the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.

Tessa Thompson (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / MARK RALSTON) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / MARK RALSTON) Tessa Thompson arrives for the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.

Millie Bobby Brown (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / MARK RALSTON) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / MARK RALSTON) Millie Bobby Brown arrives for the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.

Sofia Vergara (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / MARK RALSTON) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / MARK RALSTON) Sofia Vergara arrives for the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.

Issa Rae (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) Issa Rae attends the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.

William H. Macy and Felicity Huffman (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / MARK RALSTON) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / MARK RALSTON) William H. Macy and Felicity Huffman arrive for the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.

Ariel Winter (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) Ariel Winter arrives at the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.

Patrick Fabian (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / MARK RALSTON) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / MARK RALSTON) Patrick Fabian arrives for the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.

Lea Michele (Credit: Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) (Credit: Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) Lea Michele arrives at the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.

Julie Bowen (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) Julie Bowen arrives at the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.

Seth Meyers (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) Seth Meyers arrives at the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.

Tom Cullen and Tatiana Maslany (Credit: Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) (Credit: Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) Tom Cullen and Tatiana Maslany arrives at the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.

Sandra Lee (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / MARK RALSTON) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / MARK RALSTON) Sandra Lee arrives for the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.

"Stranger Things" cast members (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) From left, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo and Caleb McLaughlin attend the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.

Edie Falco (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) Edie Falco arrives at the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.

Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathe (Credit: TNS / Kirk McKoy) (Credit: TNS / Kirk McKoy) Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathe arrive at the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.

"Saturday Night Live" cast members (Credit: Invision/AP / Richard Shotwell) (Credit: Invision/AP / Richard Shotwell) From left, Pete Davidson, Kyle Mooney, Aidy Bryant, Mikey Day and Beck Bennett arrive at the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.

Billy Eichner (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / MARK RALSTON) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / MARK RALSTON) Billy Eichner arrives for the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.

Ron Cephas Jones (Credit: Invision/AP / Richard Shotwell) (Credit: Invision/AP / Richard Shotwell) Ron Cephas Jones arrives at the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.

Jackie Hoffman (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / MARK RALSTON) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / MARK RALSTON) Jackie Hoffman arrives for the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.

Nolan Gould (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) Nolan Gould attends the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.

Ashley Nicole Black (Credit: Invision/AP / Richard Shotwell) (Credit: Invision/AP / Richard Shotwell) Ashley Nicole Black arrives at the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.

Jeremy Maguire (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / MARK RALSTON) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / MARK RALSTON) Jeremy Maguire arrives for the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.

Alyvia Alyn Lind (Credit: TNS / Allen J. Schaben) (Credit: TNS / Allen J. Schaben) Alyvia Alyn Lind arrives at the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.

Chris Sullivan and Rachel Reichard (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) Chris Sullivan and Rachel Reichard attend the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.

Cara Buono (Credit: TNS / Kirk McKoy) (Credit: TNS / Kirk McKoy) Cara Buono arrives at the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.

Nina Kiri (Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP / Richard Shotwell) (Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP / Richard Shotwell) Nina Kiri arrives at the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.

Justin Sylvester (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / MARK RALSTON) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / MARK RALSTON) Justin Sylvester arrives for the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.

Marsai Martin (Credit: Invision/AP / Richard Shotwell) (Credit: Invision/AP / Richard Shotwell) Marsai Martin arrives at the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.

Rickey Minor and Rachel Montez Minor (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / MARK RALSTON) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / MARK RALSTON) Rickey Minor and Rachel Montez Minor arrive for the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.

Brandon Flynn (Credit: Invision/AP / Richard Shotwell) (Credit: Invision/AP / Richard Shotwell) Brandon Flynn arrives at the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.

Giuliana Rancic (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / MARK RALSTON) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / MARK RALSTON) Giuliana Rancic arrives for the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.

Caleb McLaughlin (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) Caleb McLaughlin attends the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.

Aubrey Anderson-Emmons (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / MARK RALSTON) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / MARK RALSTON) Aubrey Anderson-Emmons arrives for the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.

Abby Elliott (Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP / Richard Shotwell) (Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP / Richard Shotwell) Abby Elliott arrives at the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.

Ajiona Alexus (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / MARK RALSTON) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / MARK RALSTON) Ajiona Alexus arrives for the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.

Anika Noni Rose (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) Anika Noni Rose arrives at the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.

Gail Simmons (Credit: Invision/AP / Richard Shotwell) (Credit: Invision/AP / Richard Shotwell) Gail Simmons arrives at the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.

Amanda Crew (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) Amanda Crew attends the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.

Kristin dos Santos (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / MARK RALSTON) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / MARK RALSTON) TV personality Kristin dos Santos arrives for the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.

Alvina Stewart and Anthony Anderson (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) Alvina Stewart and Anthony Anderson attend the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.

Noah Schnapp (Credit: Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) (Credit: Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) Noah Schnapp arrives at the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.

Kristin Cavallari (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) Kristin Cavallari attends the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.

Tanika Ray (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) TV personality Tanika Ray attends the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.

Renee Bargh (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / MARK RALSTON) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / MARK RALSTON) TV personality Renee Bargh arrives for the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.

Kit Hoover and Natalie Morales (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) TV personalities Kit Hoover, left, and Natalie Morales attend the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.

Raini Rodriguez (Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP / Richard Shotwell) (Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP / Richard Shotwell) Raini Rodriguez arrives for the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.

Louise Roe (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) Louise Roe arrives for the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.

Nancy O'Dell (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) TV personality Nancy O'Dell attends the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.

Julianne Hough (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) Julianne Hough attends the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.