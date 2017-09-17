Subscribe
    See all the highlights, from red carpet arrivals to big winners, as Stephen Colbert hosts the 69th annual Emmy Awards, honoring the best in U.S. primetime television programming, as chosen by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

    Issa Rae, left, and Riz Ahmed present the
    (Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello)

    Issa Rae, left, and Riz Ahmed present the award for outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or movie at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

    LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: Host Stephen
    (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter)

    LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: Host Stephen Colbert speaks onstage during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

    Host Stephen Colbert dances onstage during the 69th
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / FREDERIC J. BROWN)

    Host Stephen Colbert dances onstage during the 69th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. / AFP PHOTO / Frederic J. BrownFREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images

    LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: Host Stephen
    (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter)

    LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: Host Stephen Colbert (C) performs onstage during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

    Laura Dern wins supporting actress in a limited series or movie, for "Big Little Lies"

    Laura Dern won the Emmy for supporting actress
    (Credit: Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss)

    Laura Dern won the Emmy for supporting actress in a limited series or movie, for her role in the HBO miniseries "Big Little Lies," during the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.

    LI native Kate McKinnon wins supporting actress in a comedy for "Saturday Night Live"

    Kate McKinnon, who hails from Sea Cliff, won
    (Credit: Youtube / Saturday Night Live)

    Kate McKinnon, who hails from Sea Cliff, won the award for supporting actress in a comedy, for "Saturday Night Live," during the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.

    John Lithgow wins supporting actor in a drama series for "The Crown"

    John Lithgow was awarded the first Emmy of
    (Credit: TNS / Allen J. Schaben)

    John Lithgow was awarded the first Emmy of the televised ceremony, for his portrayal of Winston Churchill in the Netflix period drama "The Crown," during the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.

    Kate McKinnon

    Kate McKinnon arrives for the 69th annual Primetime
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / MARK RALSTON)

    Kate McKinnon arrives for the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.

    Zoe Kravitz

    Zoe Kravitz arrives at the 69th annual Primetime
    (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss)

    Zoe Kravitz arrives at the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.

    Chrissy Metz

    Chrissy Metz arrives at the 69th annual Primetime
    (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss)

    Chrissy Metz arrives at the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.

    Sonequa Martin-Green

    Sonequa Martin-Green arrives for the 69th annual Primetime
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / MARK RALSTON)

    Sonequa Martin-Green arrives for the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.

    Uzo Aduba

    Uzo Aduba arrives for the 69th annual Primetime
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / MARK RALSTON)

    Uzo Aduba arrives for the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.

    Mark Feuerstein

    Mark Feuerstein arrives for the 69th annual Primetime
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / MARK RALSTON)

    Mark Feuerstein arrives for the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.

    Lily Tomlin

    Lily Tomlin arrives for the 69th annual Primetime
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / MARK RALSTON)

    Lily Tomlin arrives for the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.

    Reese Witherspoon

    Reese Witherspoon arrives at the 69th annual Primetime
    (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss)

    Reese Witherspoon arrives at the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.

    Debra Messing

    Debra Messing arrives at the 69th annual Primetime
    (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss)

    Debra Messing arrives at the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.

    Suzanne Cryer

    Suzanne Cryer arrives at the 69th annual Primetime
    (Credit: TNS / Kirk McKoy)

    Suzanne Cryer arrives at the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.

    Jeremy Piven

    Jeremy Piven arrives at the 69th annual Primetime
    (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss)

    Jeremy Piven arrives at the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.

    LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: Actor Priyanka
    (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)

    LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: Actor Priyanka Chopra attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

    Jane Krakowski arrives at the 69th Primetime Emmy
    (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss)

    Jane Krakowski arrives at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

    Jessica Biel arrives for the 69th Emmy Awards
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / MARK RALSTON)

    Jessica Biel arrives for the 69th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. / AFP PHOTO / Mark RALSTONMARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images

    Yara Shahidi arrives for the 69th Emmy Awards
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / MARK RALSTON)

    Yara Shahidi arrives for the 69th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. / AFP PHOTO / Mark RALSTONMARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images

    Laura Dern arrives at the 69th Primetime Emmy
    (Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP / Richard Shotwell)

    Laura Dern arrives at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

    Shailene Woodley arrives at the 69th Primetime Emmy
    (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss)

    Shailene Woodley arrives at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

    Tracey Ullman arrives at the 69th Primetime Emmy
    (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss)

    Tracey Ullman arrives at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

    Shannon Woodward arrives for the 69th Emmy Awards
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / MARK RALSTON)

    Shannon Woodward arrives for the 69th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. / AFP PHOTO / Mark RALSTONMARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images

    LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: Actor Matt
    (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)

    LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: Actor Matt Bomer attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

    LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: Actors Keri
    (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)

    LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: Actors Keri Russell (L) and Matthew Rhys attend the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

    LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: Actor Sarah
    (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)

    LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: Actor Sarah Hyland attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

    Jane Fonda arrives at the 69th Primetime Emmy
    (Credit: TNS / Kirk McKoy)

    Jane Fonda arrives at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. (Kirk McKoy/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

    Kiernan Shipka arrives for the 69th Emmy Awards
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / MARK RALSTON)

    Kiernan Shipka arrives for the 69th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. / AFP PHOTO / Mark RALSTONMARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images

    LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: Actor Thandie
    (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)

    LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: Actor Thandie Newton attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

    Tituss Burgess arrives for the 69th Emmy Awards
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / MARK RALSTON)

    Tituss Burgess arrives for the 69th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. / AFP PHOTO / Mark RALSTONMARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images

    LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: Producer Naomi
    (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)

    LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: Producer Naomi Scott (L) and actor Adam Scott attend the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

    Shannon Purser attends the 69th annual Primetime Emmy
    (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)

    Shannon Purser attends the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.

    LL Cool J attends the 69th annual Primetime
    (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)

    LL Cool J attends the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.

    Manolo Gonzalez-Ripoll Vergara, left, and Sofi­a Vergara arrive
    (Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP / Richard Shotwell)

    Manolo Gonzalez-Ripoll Vergara, left, and Sofi­a Vergara arrive at the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.

    Milo Ventimiglia attends the 69th annual Primetime Emmy
    (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)

    Milo Ventimiglia attends the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.

    Samira Wiley and Lauren Morelli attend the 69th
    (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)

    Samira Wiley and Lauren Morelli attend the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.

    Susan Sarandon arrives at the 69th annual Primetime
    (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss)

    Susan Sarandon arrives at the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.

    Michelle Pfeiffer arrives at the 69th annual Primetime
    (Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP / Richard Shotwell)

    Michelle Pfeiffer arrives at the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.

    Julia Louis-Dreyfus arrives at the 69th annual Primetime
    (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss)

    Julia Louis-Dreyfus arrives at the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.

    Justin Mikita and Jesse Tyler Ferguson arrive for
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / MARK RALSTON)

    Justin Mikita and Jesse Tyler Ferguson arrive for the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.

    Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein attend the 69th
    (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)

    Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein attend the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.

    Jaimie Alexander arrives at the 69th annual Primetime
    (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss)

    Jaimie Alexander arrives at the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.

    Jeffrey Wright attends the 69th annual Primetime Emmy
    (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)

    Jeffrey Wright attends the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.

    Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin attend the 69th
    (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)

    Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin attend the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.

    Aziz Ansari arrives at the 69th annual Primetime
    (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss)

    Aziz Ansari arrives at the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.

    Lorne Michaels arrives at the 69th annual Primetime
    (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss)

    Lorne Michaels arrives at the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.

    Zach Galifianakis arrives at the 69th annual Primetime
    (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss)

    Zach Galifianakis arrives at the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.

