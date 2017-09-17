As the 69th prime-time Emmys arrive Sunday, here’s your handy guide to the major cliffhangers:

How many times can Julia Louis-Dreyfus win?

Will “This Is Us” finally break the broadcast network drought?

Just how much mischief can host Stephen Colbert actually cause?

Like any good cliffhanger, they each promise that Sunday’s telecast (CBS/2, 8 p.m.) will be unlike any other in the history of these awards — which isn’t something you can always say about an Emmys show, can you?

As Mark Twain would say, the trouble begins at 8. A consistently vocal, occasionally scabrous and highly successful critic of President Donald Trump, Colbert has also turned “Late Show with Stephen Colbert” around because of his comments about the chief executive. To abandon his favorite target Sunday night would be to break habit but also break faith with his fans. They expect he’ll take some shots. He won’t let them down.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

But as Emmy producers patiently tell Emmy hosts year after year, the show is a celebration of the best in television. Be as biting, cynical and acerbic as you like. Tell as many face-lift jokes as the room can tolerate. Go ahead! Bash Trump. But there is a limit. The host is supposed to be celebrator-in-chief, not terminator-in-chief. (“Late Show” itself is nominated for outstanding variety talk series.)

Meanwhile, some stars and shows will indeed win some awards Sunday night. If Louis-Dreyfus gets another outstanding actress in a comedy series one for “Veep,” this will be her sixth straight — an almost inconceivable feat — and eighth overall, surpassing Mary Tyler Moore and Ed Asner (who both have seven). She’d still be one shy of Cloris Leachman’s record.

“This is Us” also enters Sunday as few shows have in recent years: A genuine crowd-pleaser with a huge national audience and a chance to get network TV back in the winner’s circle. The last time a series from one of the Big Three broadcast networks won best drama was in 2005 (“Lost”).

Is 2017 network TV’s lucky number?