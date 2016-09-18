Emmys 2016 nominations: 'Game of Thrones,' 'Veep,' more
Jimmy Kimmel is back to host the 68th Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 18, airing live on ABC at 7 p.m. (The late-night host last presided over the ceremony in 2012.) So who is in the running for an honor on TV's biggest night?
“Game of Thrones” is once again the top nominee, with 23 nods from Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. "The People v. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story" follows closely behind with 22 nominations. See the other shows and actors up for an Emmy (or Emmys).
DRAMA SERIES(Credit: AP)
The nominees for outstanding drama series are: "The Americans," "Better Call Saul," "Downton Abbey," "Game of Thrones" (pictured), "Homeland, "House of Cards," and "Mr. Robot."
COMEDY SERIES(Credit: AP/ Nicole Wilder)
The nominees for outstanding comedy series are: "Black-ish" (pictured), "Master of None," "Modern Family," "Silicon Valley," "Transparent," and "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt."
LIMITED SERIES(Credit: FX / Byron Cohen)
The nominees for outstanding limited series are: "American Crime," "Fargo," "The Night Manager," "The People v. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story" (pictured) and "Roots."
DIRECTING FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL(Credit: AP/ Parkwood Entertainment)
The nominees for Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special are: HBO's "Lemonade," directed by Beyonce and Kahlil Joseph (pictured); CBS's "Kennedy Center Honors," directed by Glenn Weiss; Fox's "Grease: Live," directed by Thomas Kail; HBO's "Amy Schumer: Live at Apollo," directed by Chris Rock; NBC's "Adele Lives in New York City," directed by Beth McCarthy-Miller; and CBS's "58th Grammy Awards," directed by Louis J. Horvitz.
ACTOR IN A COMEDY(Credit: AP/ Ray Mickshaw)
The nominees for outstanding actor in a comedy series are: Anthony Anderson, "Black-ish"; Aziz Ansari, "Master of None"; Will Forte, "Last Man on Earth" (pictured); William H. Macy, "Shameless"; Thomas Middleditch, "Silicon Valley"; and Jeffrey Tambor, "Transparent."
ACTRESS IN A COMEDY(Credit: AP/ Lacey Terrell)
The nominees for outstanding actress in a comedy series are: Ellie Kemper, "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"; Julia Louis-Dreyfus, "Veep" (pictured); Laurie Metcalf, "Getting On"; Tracee Ellis Ross, "Blackish"; Amy Schumer, "Inside Amy Schumer"; and Lily Tomlin, "Grace and Frankie."
ACTRESS IN A DRAMA(Credit: AP/ Mitchell Haaseth)
The nominees for outstanding actress in a drama are: Taraji P. Henson, "Empire"; Viola Davis, "How to Get Away with Murder" (pictured); Robin Wright, "House of Cards"; Claire Danes, "Homeland"; Keri Russell, "The Americans"; and Tatiana Maslany, "Orphan Black."
ACTOR IN A DRAMA(Credit: AP/ David Giesbrecht)
The nominees for outstanding actor in a drama are: Kyle Chandler, "Bloodline"; Rami Malek, "Mr. Robot"; Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"; Matthew Rhys, "The Americans"; Liev Schreiber, "Ray Donovan"; and Kevin Spacey, "House of Cards" (pictured).
SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY(Credit: Netflix / Eric Liebowitz)
The nominees for supporting actor in a comedy are: Tituss Burgess, "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" (pictured); Ty Burrell, "Modern Family"; Tony Hale, "Veep"; Keegan-Michael Key, "Key and Peele"; and T.J. Miller, "Silicon Valley."
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY(Credit: Getty Images/ Mike Windle)
The nominees for supporting actress in a comedy are: Anna Chlumsky, "Veep"; Gaby Hoffmann, "Transparent"; Allison Janney, "Mom"; Judith Light, "Transparent"; Kate McKinnon, "Saturday Night Live"; Niecy Nash, "Getting On" (pictured).
SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA(Credit: AP/ Helen Sloan)
The nominees for supporting actor in a drama are: Jonathan Banks,"Better Call Saul"; Peter Dinklage,"Game of Thrones"; Michael Kelly,"House of Cards"; Ben Mendelsohn,"Bloodline"; Kit Harington,"Game of Thrones" (pictured); and Jon Voight,"Ray Donovan."
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA(Credit: TNS/ HBO)
The nominees for supporting actress in a drama are: Emilia Clarke, "Game of Thrones"; Lena Headey, "Game of Thrones"; Maggie Smith, "Downton Abbey"; Maura Tierney, "The Affair"; Maisie Williams, "Game of Thrones"; and Constance Zimmer, "UnReal."
REALITY COMPETITION PROGRAM(Credit: Getty Images/ Bryan Bedder)
The nominees for reality competition program are: "The Amazing Race," "American Ninja Warrior," "Dancing With the Stars," "Project Runway" (pictured), "Top Chef," and "The Voice."
TV MOVIE(Credit: TNS/ Hartswood Films)
The nominees for TV movie are: "A Very Murray Christmas," "All the Way," "Confirmation," "Luther," and "Sherlock: The Abominable Bride" (pictured).
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE(Credit: FX / Suzanne Tenner)
The nominees for outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or movie are: Melissa Leo, "All The Way"; Regina King, "American Crime"; Sarah Paulson, "American Horror Story: Hotel"; Kathy Bates, "American Horror Story: Hotel" (pictured); Jean Smart, "Fargo"; Olivia Colman, "The Night Manager"
SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE(Credit: AP/ Richard Shotwell)
The nominees for outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or movie are: Jesse Plemons, "Fargo"; Bokeem Woodbine, "Fargo"; Hugh Laurie, "The Night Manager"; Sterling K. Brown,"The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story"; David Schwimmer,"The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story"; and John Travolta,"The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story" (pictured).
DIRECTOR FOR A DRAMA SERIES(Credit: AP/ Stephan Rabold)
The nominees for outstanding directing of a drama series are: Michael Engler, "Downton Abbey"; Miguel Sapochnik, "Game Of Thrones; Jack Bender, "Game Of Thrones"; Leslie Linka Glatter, "Homeland" (pictured); Steven Soderbergh, "The Knick"; and David Hollander, "Ray Donovan."
DIRECTOR FOR A COMEDY SERIES(Credit: AP/ K.C. Bailey)
The nominees for outstanding director for a comedy series are: Aziz Ansari, "Master Of None" (pictured); Alec Berg, "Silicon Valley"; Mike Judge,"Silicon Valley"; Jill Soloway, "Transparent "; Dave Mandel, "Veep"; Chris Addison, "Veep"; and Dale Stern, "Veep."
WRITING FOR A COMEDY SERIES(Credit: AP)
The nominees for outstanding writing for a comedy series are: "Episode 1," from "Catastrophe" by Rob Delaney and Sharon Horgan; "Parents" from "Master of None," by Aziz Ansari and Alan Yang; "Founder Friendly" from "Silicon Valley" by Dan O'Keefe (pictured); "The Uptick" from "Silicon Valley" by Alec Berg; "The Morning After" from "Veep" by David Mandel; and "Mother" from "Veep" by Alex Gregory and Peter Huyck.
WRITING FOR A DRAMA SERIES(Credit: AP/ Peter Kramer)
The nominees for outstanding writing for a drama series are: "Persona Non Grata" from "The Americans" by Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg; "Episode 8" from "Downton Abbey" by Julian Fellowes; "The Battle of the Bastards" from "Game Of Thrones" by David Benioff and D.B. Weiss; "End" from "The Good Wife" by Robert King and Michelle King; "eps1.0_hellofriend.mov (Pilot)" from "Mr. Robot" by Sam Esmail (pictured); "Return" from "UnREAL" by Marti Noxon and Sarah Gertrude Shapiro.
