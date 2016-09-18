Subscribe
    See Jerry Seinfeld, Jessica Seinfeld and more stars (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss)

    See Jerry Seinfeld, Jessica Seinfeld and more stars arrive for the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

    Emmys 2016 red carpet, winners, host Jimmy Kimmel, more

    Updated
    By

    Jimmy Kimmel returns to host the 68th annual Primetime Emmy Awards live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles in a ceremony airing on ABC starting at 8 p.m. New York time on Sunday, Sept. 18.

    See TV's biggest stars arrive on the red carpet, and catch up on all the big moments, winners and more highlights.

    Sarah Paulson

    Sarah Paulson arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy
    (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss)

    Sarah Paulson arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

    Sarah Paulson and Marcia Clark

    Sarah Paulson, who is nominated for an Emmy
    (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss)

    Sarah Paulson, who is nominated for an Emmy for her portrayal of prosecutor Marcia Clark in "The People v. OJ Simpson," walks the red carpet with the real Marcia Clark, right, at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

    John Travolta and Kelly Preston

    John Travolta and Kelly Preston arrive for the
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ROBYN BECK)

    John Travolta and Kelly Preston arrive for the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

    Aimee Teegarden

    Aimee Teegarden arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ROBYN BECK)

    Aimee Teegarden arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

    Aimee Teegarden and Daniel Sunjata

    Aimee Teegarden and Daniel Sunjata arrive at the
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ROBYN BECK)

    Aimee Teegarden and Daniel Sunjata arrive at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

    Padma Lakshmi

    Padma Lakshmi arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy
    (Credit: TNS / Jay L. Clendenin)

    Padma Lakshmi arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016.

    Bradley Whitford and Amy Landecker

    Bradley Whitford and Amy Landecker arrive at the
    (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss)

    Bradley Whitford and Amy Landecker arrive at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

    Holly Taylor

    Holly Taylor arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy
    (Credit: TNS / Kirk McKoy)

    Holly Taylor arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016.

    Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski 

    Scott Alexander, left, and Larry Karaszewski arrive at the
    (Credit: TNS / Jay L. Clendenin)

    Scott Alexander, left, and Larry Karaszewski arrive at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016.

    Jon Voight

    Jon Voight arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards
    (Credit: TNS / Jay L. Clendenin)

    Jon Voight arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016.

    Neve Campbell and JJ Feild

    Neve Campbell and JJ Feild arrive for the
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ROBYN BECK)

    Neve Campbell and JJ Feild arrive for the 68th Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016 at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles.

    Jeffrey Tambor and Kasia Ostlun

    Jeffrey Tambor and Kasia Ostlun arrive at the
    (Credit: TNS / Jay L. Clendenin)

    Jeffrey Tambor and Kasia Ostlun arrive at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016.

    Kerry Washington

    Kerry Washington arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy
    (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss)

    Kerry Washington arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

    Bryan Cranston and Robin Dearden

    Bryan Cranston and his wife, actress Robin Dearden,
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ROBYN BECK)

    Bryan Cranston and his wife, actress Robin Dearden, arrive for the 68th Emmy Awards on September 18, 2016 at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles.

    Margo Martindale

    Margo Martindale arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy
    (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss)

    Margo Martindale arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

    Angela Bassett

    Angela Bassett arrives for the 68th Emmy Awards
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ROBYN BECK)

    Angela Bassett arrives for the 68th Emmy Awards on September 18, 2016 at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles.

    Allison Janney

    Allison Janney arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy
    (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss)

    Allison Janney arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

    Kirsten Dunst

    Kirsten Dunst arrives for the 68th Emmy Awards
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ROBYN BECK)

    Kirsten Dunst arrives for the 68th Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016 at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles.

    Julia Louis-Dreyfus

    Julia Louis-Dreyfus arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy
    (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss)

    Julia Louis-Dreyfus arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

    Portia Doubleday

    Portia Doubleday arrives for the 68th Emmy Awards
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ROBYN BECK)

    Portia Doubleday arrives for the 68th Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016 at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles.

    Michelle Dockery

    Michelle Dockery arrives for the 68th Emmy Awards
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ROBYN BECK)

    Michelle Dockery arrives for the 68th Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016 at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles.

    Julie Bowen arrives for the 68th Emmy Awards
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ROBYN BECK)

    Julie Bowen arrives for the 68th Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016 at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles.

    Anna Chlumsky arrives for the 68th Emmy Awards
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ROBYN BECK)

    Anna Chlumsky arrives for the 68th Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016 at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles.

    Kristen Bell arrives for the 68th Emmy Awards
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ROBYN BECK)

    Kristen Bell arrives for the 68th Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016 at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles.

    Laverne Cox arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy
    (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss)

    Laverne Cox arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

    Rami Malek

    Rami Malek arrives for the 68th Emmy Awards
    (Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez)

    Rami Malek arrives for the 68th Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles.

    Kathryn Hahn

    Kathryn Hahn arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy
    (Credit: TNS / Jay L. Clendenin)

    Kathryn Hahn arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016.

    Alexandra Billings

    (Credit: TNS / Jay L. Clendenin)

    "Transparent" actress Alexandra Billings arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016.

    Jessie Graff

    Jessie Graff of
    (Credit: TNS / Jay L. Clendenin)

    Jessie Graff of "American Ninja Warrior" arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016.

    America Ferrera and Ryan Williams

    America Ferrera and her husband, Ryan Williams, arrive at
    (Credit: TNS / Jay L. Clendenin)

    America Ferrera and her husband, Ryan Williams, arrive at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016.

    Zac Posen and Emily Ratajkowski

    Designer Zac Posen adjusts Emily Ratajkowski's dress as
    (Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP / Richard Shotwell)

    Designer Zac Posen adjusts Emily Ratajkowski's dress as they arrive at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016,

    Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld

    Jerry Seinfeld and Jessica Seinfeld arrive at the
    (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss)

    Jerry Seinfeld and Jessica Seinfeld arrive at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016.

    Priyanka Chopra

    Priyanka Chopra arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy
    (Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP / Richard Shotwell)

    Priyanka Chopra arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016.

    Jeremy Maguire

    (Credit: TNS / Jay L. Clendenin)

    "Modern Family" actor Jeremy Maguire arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016.

    Constance Zimmer and Russ Lamoureux

    (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss)

    "Unreal" star Constance Zimmer and Russ Lamoureux arrive at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016.

    Jamie Brewer

    (Credit: TNS / Jay L. Clendenin)

    "American Horror Story" actress Jamie Brewer arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016.

    Rhea Seehorn 

    (Credit: TNS / Jay L. Clendenin)

    "Better Call Saul" actress Rhea Seehorn arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016.

    Jill Kargman

    (Credit: TNS / Jay L. Clendenin)

    "Odd Mom Out" star Jill Kargman arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016.

    Laura Carmichael

    Laura Carmichael arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy
    (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss)

    Laura Carmichael arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016.

    Rico Rodriguez

    Rico Rodriguez arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards
    (Credit: TNS / Jay L. Clendenin)

    Rico Rodriguez arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016.

    Emilia Clarke

    Emilia Clarke arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy
    (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss)

    Emilia Clarke arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016.

    Ellie Kemper

    Ellie Kemper arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy
    (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss)

    Ellie Kemper arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016.

    Ariel Winter

    Ariel Winter arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy
    (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP )

    Ariel Winter arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016.

    Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy

    Felicity Huffman, left, and William H. Macy arrive
    (Credit: Invision/AP / Richard Shotwell)

    Felicity Huffman, left, and William H. Macy arrive at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016.

    William H. Macy and Felicity Huffman arrive for
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / Robyn Beck)

    William H. Macy and Felicity Huffman arrive for the 68th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sept. 18, 2016.

    Sarah Hyland

    Sarah Hyland arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy
    (Credit: Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss)

    Sarah Hyland arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016.

    Shiri Appleby

    Shiri Appleby arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy
    (Credit: Invision/AP/ Jordan Strauss)

    Shiri Appleby arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016.

    Tori Kelly

    Tori Kelly arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy
    (Credit: Invision/AP/ Jordan Strauss)

    Tori Kelly arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016.

    Lara Spencer

    TV personality Lara Spencer attends the 68th Annual
    (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)

    TV personality Lara Spencer attends the 68th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016.

    Emily Robinson

    (Credit: TNS / Jay L. Clendenin)

    "Transparent" actress Emily Robinson arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016.

