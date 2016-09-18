Jimmy Kimmel returns to host the 68th annual Primetime Emmy Awards live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles in a ceremony airing on ABC starting at 8 p.m. New York time on Sunday, Sept. 18.

See TV's biggest stars arrive on the red carpet, and catch up on all the big moments, winners and more highlights.

Sarah Paulson (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) Sarah Paulson arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Sarah Paulson and Marcia Clark (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) Sarah Paulson, who is nominated for an Emmy for her portrayal of prosecutor Marcia Clark in "The People v. OJ Simpson," walks the red carpet with the real Marcia Clark, right, at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

John Travolta and Kelly Preston (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ROBYN BECK) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ROBYN BECK) John Travolta and Kelly Preston arrive for the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Aimee Teegarden (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ROBYN BECK) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ROBYN BECK) Aimee Teegarden arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Aimee Teegarden and Daniel Sunjata (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ROBYN BECK) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ROBYN BECK) Aimee Teegarden and Daniel Sunjata arrive at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Padma Lakshmi (Credit: TNS / Jay L. Clendenin) (Credit: TNS / Jay L. Clendenin) Padma Lakshmi arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016.

Bradley Whitford and Amy Landecker (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) Bradley Whitford and Amy Landecker arrive at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Holly Taylor (Credit: TNS / Kirk McKoy) (Credit: TNS / Kirk McKoy) Holly Taylor arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016.

Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski (Credit: TNS / Jay L. Clendenin) (Credit: TNS / Jay L. Clendenin) Scott Alexander, left, and Larry Karaszewski arrive at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016.

Jon Voight (Credit: TNS / Jay L. Clendenin) (Credit: TNS / Jay L. Clendenin) Jon Voight arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016.

Neve Campbell and JJ Feild (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ROBYN BECK) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ROBYN BECK) Neve Campbell and JJ Feild arrive for the 68th Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016 at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles.

Jeffrey Tambor and Kasia Ostlun (Credit: TNS / Jay L. Clendenin) (Credit: TNS / Jay L. Clendenin) Jeffrey Tambor and Kasia Ostlun arrive at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016.

Kerry Washington (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) Kerry Washington arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Bryan Cranston and Robin Dearden (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ROBYN BECK) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ROBYN BECK) Bryan Cranston and his wife, actress Robin Dearden, arrive for the 68th Emmy Awards on September 18, 2016 at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles.

Margo Martindale (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) Margo Martindale arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Angela Bassett (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ROBYN BECK) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ROBYN BECK) Angela Bassett arrives for the 68th Emmy Awards on September 18, 2016 at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles.

Allison Janney (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) Allison Janney arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Kirsten Dunst (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ROBYN BECK) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ROBYN BECK) Kirsten Dunst arrives for the 68th Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016 at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) Julia Louis-Dreyfus arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Portia Doubleday (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ROBYN BECK) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ROBYN BECK) Portia Doubleday arrives for the 68th Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016 at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles.

Michelle Dockery (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ROBYN BECK) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ROBYN BECK) Michelle Dockery arrives for the 68th Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016 at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles.

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ROBYN BECK) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ROBYN BECK) Julie Bowen arrives for the 68th Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016 at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles.

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ROBYN BECK) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ROBYN BECK) Anna Chlumsky arrives for the 68th Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016 at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles.

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ROBYN BECK) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ROBYN BECK) Kristen Bell arrives for the 68th Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016 at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles.

(Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) Laverne Cox arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Rami Malek (Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez) (Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez) Rami Malek arrives for the 68th Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles.

Kathryn Hahn (Credit: TNS / Jay L. Clendenin) (Credit: TNS / Jay L. Clendenin) Kathryn Hahn arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016.

Alexandra Billings (Credit: TNS / Jay L. Clendenin) (Credit: TNS / Jay L. Clendenin) "Transparent" actress Alexandra Billings arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016.

Jessie Graff (Credit: TNS / Jay L. Clendenin) (Credit: TNS / Jay L. Clendenin) Jessie Graff of "American Ninja Warrior" arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016.

America Ferrera and Ryan Williams (Credit: TNS / Jay L. Clendenin) (Credit: TNS / Jay L. Clendenin) America Ferrera and her husband, Ryan Williams, arrive at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016.

Zac Posen and Emily Ratajkowski (Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP / Richard Shotwell) (Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP / Richard Shotwell) Designer Zac Posen adjusts Emily Ratajkowski's dress as they arrive at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016,

Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) Jerry Seinfeld and Jessica Seinfeld arrive at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016.

Priyanka Chopra (Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP / Richard Shotwell) (Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP / Richard Shotwell) Priyanka Chopra arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016.

Jeremy Maguire (Credit: TNS / Jay L. Clendenin) (Credit: TNS / Jay L. Clendenin) "Modern Family" actor Jeremy Maguire arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016.

Constance Zimmer and Russ Lamoureux (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) "Unreal" star Constance Zimmer and Russ Lamoureux arrive at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016.

Jamie Brewer (Credit: TNS / Jay L. Clendenin) (Credit: TNS / Jay L. Clendenin) "American Horror Story" actress Jamie Brewer arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016.

Rhea Seehorn (Credit: TNS / Jay L. Clendenin) (Credit: TNS / Jay L. Clendenin) "Better Call Saul" actress Rhea Seehorn arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016.

Jill Kargman (Credit: TNS / Jay L. Clendenin) (Credit: TNS / Jay L. Clendenin) "Odd Mom Out" star Jill Kargman arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016.

Laura Carmichael (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) Laura Carmichael arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016.

Rico Rodriguez (Credit: TNS / Jay L. Clendenin) (Credit: TNS / Jay L. Clendenin) Rico Rodriguez arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016.

Emilia Clarke (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) Emilia Clarke arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016.

Ellie Kemper (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) Ellie Kemper arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016.

Ariel Winter (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP ) (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP ) Ariel Winter arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016.

Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy (Credit: Invision/AP / Richard Shotwell) (Credit: Invision/AP / Richard Shotwell) Felicity Huffman, left, and William H. Macy arrive at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016.

Sarah Hyland (Credit: Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) (Credit: Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) Sarah Hyland arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016.

Shiri Appleby (Credit: Invision/AP/ Jordan Strauss) (Credit: Invision/AP/ Jordan Strauss) Shiri Appleby arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016.

Tori Kelly (Credit: Invision/AP/ Jordan Strauss) (Credit: Invision/AP/ Jordan Strauss) Tori Kelly arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016.

Lara Spencer (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) TV personality Lara Spencer attends the 68th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016.

Emily Robinson (Credit: TNS / Jay L. Clendenin) (Credit: TNS / Jay L. Clendenin) "Transparent" actress Emily Robinson arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016.

Hari Nef (Credit: Invision/AP/ Jordan Strauss) (Credit: Invision/AP/ Jordan Strauss) "Transparent" actress Hari Nef arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016.

Angel Parker (Credit: TNS / Jay L. Clendenin) (Credit: TNS / Jay L. Clendenin) "American Crime Story" actress Angel Parker arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016.

Nolan Gould (Credit: TNS / Jay L. Clendenin) (Credit: TNS / Jay L. Clendenin) Nolan Gould arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016.

Joanne Froggatt (Credit: Invision/AP/ Jordan Strauss) (Credit: Invision/AP/ Jordan Strauss) Joanne Froggatt arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016.

Ross Mathews (Credit: TNS / Jay L. Clendenin) (Credit: TNS / Jay L. Clendenin) Ross Mathews arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016.

Aubrey Anderson-Emmons (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) Aubrey Anderson-Emmons arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016.

Alia Shawkat (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) Alia Shawkat arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Suzanne Cryer (Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez) (Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez) Suzanne Cryer attends the 68th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016.

Kit Hoover and Natalie Morales (Credit: TNS / Jay L. Clendenin) (Credit: TNS / Jay L. Clendenin) Kit Hoover, left, and Natalie Morales arrive at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016.

John Singleton (Credit: Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) (Credit: Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) John Singleton arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016.