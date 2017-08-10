Evan Hansen is about to meet “Will & Grace.”
Ben Platt, the star of the Tony-winning musical “Dear Evan Hansen,” will guest star in the Oct. 5 episode of NBC’s revival of the Debra Messing-Eric McCormack sitcom, the network announced Thursday. No details were provided on what role Platt will play.
The actor, who has become one of Broadway’s brightest lights, won a best actor Tony in June for his performance in “Dear Evan Hansen.” He has also appeared in the “Pitch Perfect” movies as well as the 2016 Meryl Streep film, “Ricki and the Flash.”
“Will & Grace,” which returns Sept. 28 at 9 p.m., will also feature original cast members Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally, and Harry Connick Jr. will return as Leo, Grace’s ex. The show, has already been greenlit by NBC for a second season.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.