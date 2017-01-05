Jesse Watters’ “Watters’ World” will morph into a regular Saturday night show, Fox News said in an early afternoon announcement.
The details: The hourlong show starts Saturday at 8 p.m., and the name (and content) remain the same, or — per the Fox release — the series will capitalize “on his original style [while] the segments will showcase Watters traveling to different locations and quizzing individuals about politics, pop culture and current events.” Also expect commentators, panelists and guest interviews.
Of that “style”: Watters’ regular appearances on “The O’Reilly Factor” are fan favorites, and a summer edition of one of “Watters’ World’s” monthly specials originated from Jones Beach. That style has also successfully and occasionally courted controversy. Once blasted as an “ambush” journalist for “The Factor,” his humor segments have had their critics too — notably a fall story on New York’s Chinatown, for example, which some called racist.
In a statement, the Huntington resident said: “I am humbled that Fox News Channel has given me this opportunity. I look forward to viewers entering my world more often and wouldn’t be in this position if it weren’t for Bill.”
