(Spoiler alert: Do not read if you haven’t watched Sunday’s “Game of Thrones.”)

Did Jaime Lannister go to that great throne room in the sky on Sunday’s episode of “Game of Thrones”?

Opinions appear mixed on whether the Kingslayer died after charging one of Daenerys Targaryen’s grounded dragons that had incinerated his army, and then was pushed into a body of water — heavy armor and all — to avoid a burst of flame.

“Jaime is such an idiot that he thinks for a second, ‘If I can do this, I can win the whole thing in a Hail Mary,’ ” Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, the actor who portrays him, told Entertainment Weekly in an article posted after “The Spoils of War” aired.

He did not offer thoughts on whether the character survives, saying only, “It’s not going to end well for Jaime Lannister, I can’t imagine.”

The character’s quixotic charge culminated a scene that may have set a record for “more stuntmen on fire than have ever been simultaneously set on fire,” as showrunner David Benioff told Entertainment Weekly in June.

And while Guinness World Records does not track these benchmarks, the show’s two-time Emmy Award-winning stunt coordinator, Rowley Irlam, told the magazine at the time that, “One sequence has 73 fire burns and that itself is a record,” adding, “No film or TV show has ever done that in a whole show, let alone in one sequence. We also set 20 people on fire at one time, which is also a record. I think in ‘Saving Private Ryan’ they had 13 on a beach, and on ‘Braveheart’ they had 18 partial burns.”

He added that fire stunts remain treacherous even after the flame is extinguished. “The most dangerous thing is re-ignition,” Irlam said. “There’s a good minute of everybody staying down afterward as you’re still very flammable at this point.” For about half that time, stuntpersons must hold their breath. “It’s totally different from going underwater in your bathtub and counting the seconds in your head,” Irlam said. “If somebody bumps you and you breathe in by accident, you will breathe in flame.”