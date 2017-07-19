“Game of Thrones” showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have landed their next series for HBO — and they couldn’t have drifted further from Westeros.

Or, on second thought, maybe this is Westeros 2.0 after all.

The new series is “Confederate,” an alternative history drama that takes place in the present day, and stems from one proposition: What if the South had won the Civil War, which now leads to a new Civil War?

There was no launch date announced, but Benioff and Weiss do have their hands full for at least the next two years. “GoT’s” 6-episode 8th season is expected to air next year, but HBO hasn’t ruled out a 2019 airdate either.

In a statement, HBO programming chief Casey Bloys said, “As the brilliant ‘Game of Thrones’ winds down to its final season, we are thrilled to be able to continue our relationship with Dan and David, knowing that any subject they take on will result in a unique and ambitious series. Their intelligent, wry and visually stunning approach to storytelling has a way of engaging an audience and taking them on an unforgettable journey. ‘Confederate’ promises to be no exception, and we are honored to be adding the talented team of Nichelle and Malcolm Spellman to the mix.”

Nichelle and Malcolm Spellman are a husband wife team, while Nichelle was a longtime producer on “The Good Wife” and Malcolm is a writer for “Empire.”

Here’s the show’s through line: “ ‘Confederate’ chronicles the events leading to the Third American Civil War. The series takes place in an alternate timeline, where the southern states have successfully seceded from the Union, giving rise to a nation in which slavery remains legal and has evolved into a modern institution. The story follows a broad swath of characters on both sides of the Mason-Dixon Demilitarized Zone — freedom fighters, slave hunters, politicians, abolitionists, journalists, the executives of a slave-holding conglomerate and the families of people in their thrall.”