The sequel to the ’90s hit “Boy Meets World” has aired for 3 seasons

“Girl Meets World,” Disney Channel’s sequel series to the fondly remembered 1993-2000 ABC sitcom “Boy Meets World,” has been canceled after three seasons.

The Twitter account for the show’s writers said on Thursday, “It is with incredible pride in our work and complete sadness that things end, that I report to this wonderful audience that our show is over. I just officially got the call, and would like to thank this audience for its incredible love and loyalty. … We leave you with three incredible souvenirs of a show we couldn’t be more proud of. As I look back I can tell you with absolute certainty — We gave you our best.”

Rowan Blanchard — who plays adolescent Riley Matthews, daughter of the original show’s now-grown Cory and Topanga Matthews (original stars Ben Savage and Danielle Fishel) — posted a long graphical-text tweet after the writers’ announcement. “Being on ‘Girls Meets World’ is the most significant event in my life thus far,” the 15-year-old wrote, adding, “It is with this cast family I experienced mourning and heartbreak and overjoyment and long days that turned into long nights, each and every moment so painstakingly beautiful.”

She went on to thank the show’s crew and audience, and said, “I will continue to fight to not be talked down to by the shows and books and movies that are aimed towards” young audiences. “I am sorry that this channel is just not able to understand that.” She concluded, “I love Riley. I love this world we made. I love that it is now your world,” and signed off “with gratitude.”

The same day as the cancellation announcement, the show was nominated by the Producers Guild of America for Outstanding Children’s Program. Among other accolades, it twice has been nominated for an Emmy Award in that category.

“Girl Meets World,” which premiered June 27, 2014, show returns Friday with a one-hour behind-the-scenes special at 6 p.m. Season 3 resumes on Jan. 13.