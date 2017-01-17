HIGHLIGHTS Lena Dunham directs last episode, “All I Ever Wanted”

HBO show returns for sixth and final season Feb. 12

“Girls” returns for its sixth and final season Feb. 12 — all of which you know — but here’s what you may not know: “Girls” is also going to Montauk for the swan song.

HBO on Tuesday announced details for the first three episodes. Here are the pertinent ones related to the 45-minute season launch, “All I Ever Wanted,” written by Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner, directed by Dunham:

“Riding a wave of newfound career success, Hannah (Dunham) gets an assignment to write a story about a female surf camp in the Hamptons, where she meets Paul-Louis (Riz Ahmed), an uncomplicated water ski instructor. Hoping to break her old patterns post-divorce, Marnie (Allison Williams) tells Ray (Alex Karpovsky) he needs to spend more time at his own place, but Adam (Adam Driver) and Jessa’s (Jemima Kirke) intensity drives him out of the apartment.”

Of that wave, a little more: The episode features numerous beach scenes from Montauk, although — in the interest of preserving surprise, suspense, punchlines and additional throughlines — how that beach and how that sand actually play into the episode are details probably best left unspoiled until a little closer to airdate, or at least when my review is posted.

But here’s what we can say of “All I Ever Wanted”: Scenes were shot at Ruschmeyer’s, on Second House Road across from Fort Pond; and the bulk of the early part of the episode takes place at Atlantic Terrace on Oceanview Terrace. There’s also an exterior shot of Montauk’s Memory Motel, which the Rolling Stones immortalized on a 1976 album track.

By virtue of that ancient and well-known law — the one stating that when it rains it also pours — this is at least the second instance of Montauk appearing in a series early this year. (“The Affair,” of course, has considerable Montauk cred, but recent, memorable episodes were shot on Block Island.)

The first was Monday night, with the premiere of Bravo’s “Summer House” — a lackluster unscripted show that got an icy reception when it tried to film in Montauk last summer. The result: “House,” which is putatively based in Montauk, had few scenes of Montauk in the premiere, partly due to the Town of East Hampton’s denial of permits to film on public property.

But the “Girls” opener appears to have averted that roadblock. One reason: Besides the beach ones, those other scenes were shot on private property.

Montauk is battling an obsolete image as party-central, but “Girls” — like “Summer House” — apparently didn’t get that memo. There’s one, short, hair-raising party scene in the opener. Old reputations, like old habits, apparently die hard.