The 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards airs Jan. 8 on NBC (8-11 p.m.,), promising, as always, its trademark combination of slightly inebriated celebrities and head-scratching award winners determined by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. The presence of Jimmy Fallon as host should only make the three hours pass even more quickly. Here are five things you may have not known about the Globes:

The Golden Globes were first telecast only in Los Angeles, from 1958 to 1963.

The first national telecasts were during a special segment on “The Andy Williams Show” in 1964 and 1965.

The gold-plated statuette is 10 3⁄4 inches tall, 3 1⁄2 inches wide and weighs 5 1⁄2 pounds.

The oldest and youngest winners were 80-year-old Jessica Tandy for “Driving Miss Daisy” in 1990 and 9-year-old Ricky Schroder in 1980 for “The Champ.”

Both Renée Zellweger (2001) and Christine Lahti (1998) were in the ladies room when their names were announced to accept an award.