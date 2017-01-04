So just who will win the Golden Globes Sunday in the television category? Here are our picks:

TV series — drama

“The Crown” (Netflix)

“Game of Thrones” (HBO)

“Stranger Things” (Netflix)

“This Is Us” (NBC)

“Westworld” (HBO)

Will win “The Crown”

Should win “Game of Thrones”

MY SAY “GoT” has yet to win a best-of-show Globe and it’s difficult to imagine a scenario Sunday under which it would — unless it’s a scenario based on logic and objective reality. But the Globe voters — just a handful really — are a redoubtable (and predictable) bunch, who prefer to “zig” to the Emmys’ “zag.” “GoT” gets love there? We’ll give our love to someone else. Better yet, by voting in “The Crown,” the Hollywood Foreign Press Association jumps out in front of the Emmys, which also will nominate “The Crown.” Sure, “This Is Us” has a good shot here too, but “Stranger Things” less so (this isn’t the People’s Choice Awards, after all). The HFPA has to give a Globe for best drama to a Netflix series one of these years: Sunday could be the night.

Actress, TV series — drama

Caitriona Balfe, “Outlander”

Claire Foy, “The Crown”

Keri Russell, “The Americans”

Winona Ryder, “Stranger Things”

Evan Rachel Wood, “Westworld”

SHOULD WIN Russell

WILL WIN Russell

MY SAY Russell’s performance last season is simply too hard to ignore — or bypass. Therefore, this seems like an easy call — even though “seems” is always an operative word in a Golden Globes context. Foy could upset her, and so could Wood. Let’s just call this tough category a tossup.

Actor, TV series — drama

Rami Malek, “Mr. Robot”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Matthew Rhys, “The Americans”

Liev Schreiber, “Ray Donovan”

Billy Bob Thornton, “Goliath”

SHOULD WIN Rhys

WILL WIN Schreiber

MY SAY A Schreiber win begins to compensate for inexplicable Showtime snubs elsewhere in the 74th Globes, plus he had a particularly fine season. Malek is certainly a dark horse, or a shade lighter than dark, although the Emmys have already rewarded him. That tends to dampen Globe passion.

TV series — musical or comedy

“Atlanta” (FX)

“black-ish” (ABC)

“Mozart in the Jungle” (Amazon)

“Transparent” (Amazon)

“Veep” (HBO)

SHOULD WIN “Veep”

WILL WIN “Atlanta”

MY SAY The HFPA has championed “Mozart” and there’s no obvious reason to expect that support to suddenly wither and die. But the HFPA also likes to beat the Emmys to the punch — and “Atlanta” should have plenty of punch this awards season. A best-comedy Emmy nod is also forthcoming, but the actual Golden Globe will likely arrive first.

Actress, TV series — musical or comedy

Rachel Bloom, “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”

Sarah Jessica Parker, “Divorce”

Issa Rae, “Insecure”

Gina Rodriguez, “Jane the Virgin”

Tracee Ellis Ross, “black-ish”

SHOULD WIN Louis-Dreyfus

WILL WIN Parker

MY SAY The Emmys own Louis-Dreyfus, or more accurately, she owns the Emmys. It’s hard to believe the obstinate Globes will consecrate that Emmy love Sunday night too. Believe it or not, the Globes have never honored Louis-Dreyfus with a major award — perhaps the single greatest reason these TV awards are slightly suspect — but they have long adored Parker. (Louis-Dreyfus won a supporting/best actress Globe for “Seinfeld” back in ’94, which hardly qualifies as major.) Parker is the Globe’s Louis-Dreyfus, with a total of four Globe wins. Five on Sunday? Let’s say yes, with an asterisk: Rae could surprise us all, and possibly will.

Actor, TV series — musical or comedy

Anthony Anderson, “black-ish”

Gael Garcia Bernal, “Mozart in the Jungle”

Donald Glover, “Atlanta”

Nick Nolte, “Graves”

Jeffrey Tambor, “Transparent”

SHOULD WIN Anderson

WILL WIN Glover

MY SAY Yes, Bernal could repeat, but Glover does have the “big mo” at the moment. Tambor could repeat too, but don’t be surprised if that name Nolte is called out. The Globes do like to be puckish and do like to surprise. A Nick Nolte win for a show few have ever even heard of should accomplish exactly that.