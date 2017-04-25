British singer Harry Styles, pursuing a solo career outside the boy-band One Direction, is taking up a weeklong residency on “The Late Late Show with James Corden.”
CBS said Tuesday that from Monday, May 15, to Thursday, May 18, the 23-year-old will perform a new song each night from his self-titled debut album. He will also join host Corden in segments. The late-night talk show airs weeknights from 12:37 to 1:37 a.m.
Styles retweeted a post by Corden, 38, who wrote jokingly, “A whole week with @harry_styles? God help us all.” The latter sentence was the punchline to a linked YouTube sketch, in which Styles FaceTimes with fellow Brit Corden to say he’s visiting Los Angeles for a week and wants to crash on the couch on the show’s set, claiming it reminds him of home. Corden agrees, but with conditions: no overnight guests, and Corden does all the singing.
Styles had a tattoo of the show’s logo inked on his arm during his Dec. 3, 2015, appearance, when he lost a game of “Tattoo Roulette.”
The 10-track album, dropping May 12, features the lead single “Sign of the Times,” which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart upon the track’s release on April 7.
