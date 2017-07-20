We’ve got HBO’s number and it’s 104.

The cable net’s new anthology series “Room 104,” which premieres July 28 at 11:30 p.m., presents a different story each week set in the hotel room of the title. When it comes to TV shows with lucky numbers, though, these four can’t be beat.

Room 222

WHEN IT AIRED 1969-74

THE STARS Lloyd Haynes, Denise Nicholas, Karen Valentine, Michael Constantine

WHAT THE TITLE MEANT It was the classroom where schoolteacher Pete Dixon (Haynes) taught American history. The groundbreaking show also tackled tolerance, the Vietnam War, drugs, teen sex and other topical subjects.

SPECIAL GUESTS Rob Reiner, Cindy Williams, Mark Hamill, Kurt Russell and Richard Dreyfuss all appeared before going on to bigger things.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

FUN FACT Haynes, an avid pilot, formed an organization called Education Through Aviation designed to stimulate students by introducing them to flying.

227

WHEN IT AIRED 1985-90

THE STARS Marla Gibbs, Jackée Harry, Hal Williams, Regina King

WHAT THE TITLE MEANT 227 was the number of the Washington, D.C., apartment building where hilarity ensued for housewife Mary Jenkins (Gibbs), man-hungry Sandra Clark (Harry) and other tenants.

SPECIAL GUESTS Chuck Woolery had a date with “227” when Sandra appeared on “Love Connection,” and there were turns by Pat Sajak and Vanna White in a “Wheel of Fortune”-themed episode.

FUN FACT The May 11, 1989, episode was intended as a pilot for a spinoff in which Sandra worked at a New York City spa, but NBC didn’t go ahead with the series.

Beverly Hills 90210

advertisement | advertise on newsday

WHEN IT AIRED 1990-2000

THE STARS Jason Priestley, Luke Perry, Shannen Doherty, Tori Spelling

WHAT THE TITLE MEANT It referred to the ZIP code for Beverly Hills, where the teen drama was set. The CW’s remake, which ran from 2008 to 2013, went by just “90210.”

SPECIAL GUESTS Dean Cain appeared in several Paris-set episodes as Doherty’s love interest. “Lassie” mom June Lockhart played Spelling’s grandmother.

FUN FACT Drew Barrymore was asked to replace Shannen Doherty in 1994, but told producers no so she could focus on movies.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

24

WHEN IT AIRED 2001-2010 (follow-ups, “24: Live Another Day,” ran from May-July 2014 and “24: Legacy” aired earlier this year)

THE STARS Kiefer Sutherland, Dennis Haysbert, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Elisha Cuthbert

WHAT THE TITLE MEANT There were only so many hours in a day for Jack Bauer to subvert terrorist plots.

SPECIAL GUESTS Memorable villains included Dennis Hopper as a Serbian nationalist and Jon Voight as a terrorist mastermind.

FUN FACT This is the only Fox show to win the best drama series Emmy.