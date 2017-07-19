REVIEW Insecure Three and a half stars Season 2 premieres on Sunday at 10:30 p.m. on HBO

Issa Rae essentially jumped from YouTube to HBO with both feet in last year, then stuck the landing and got an Emmy nod as acknowledgment. She managed this with a little help (from the show’s top-notch ensemble), but primarily with moxie, talent and screen presence.

“Insecure” was and remains a portrait, or portraits, of a young black woman attempting to navigate work, friends, lovers (or one in particular) and life with the incessant roar of Los Angeles in the background.

She still offers a different outlook, voice and style to each of those facets of her personality, and on occasion even offers a different outlook, voice and style to herself.

Sometimes when she’s alone in front of a mirror, that Alter Issa arrives — ferocious, unapologetic, in-your-face. It’s that constantly shifting perspective between the different Issas that provides most of the comedy here and especially the humanity.

“Insecure” was and is good because it feels so relentlessly authentic, and she does, too — all of her. (And who doesn’t look into a mirror sometimes and wish someone else was looking back?)

And what worked so well last season works well this season: Issa’s still Issa; Molly (Yvonne Orji), Molly; Kelli (Natasha Rothwell), Kelli; and Tiffany (Amanda Seales), Tiffany. Lawrence (Jay Ellis) is drifting out there beyond their orbit, and occasionally drifts back in.

“Insecure” is as much an ensemble show as one about a single woman, and that’s even more evident this season than last, as each of the women develops her own Issa-like facets.