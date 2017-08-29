Massapequa-raised comedy icon Jerry Seinfeld jokes about his Long Island roots in his upcoming Netflix performance/documentary special, “Jerry Before Seinfeld.”

“So, we moved out from the city to ‘on Long Island,’ ” the Brooklyn-born Seinfeld, doing a present-day stand-up routine at The Comic Strip in Manhattan, says in an online trailer for the Sept. 19 special that was released Tuesday. “Long Island is not one of those places [that you go ‘in to’] — you can’t get in it, you just stay on it.”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Later in the trailer, the 63-year-old comic stands before what is presumably his Long Island childhood home, making a reference to the upbringing of the late comedy giant Richard Pryor. “This is what I had to work with,” he says of his former abode.

Seinfeld had posted on social media Aug. 22, “I’ve made my first Netflix stand-up special about how I got started in comedy in the ’70s. . . . In the meantime, here’s some material and notes from my earliest sets,” he wrote, linking to a Netflix Instagram page containing several examples of his old, original handwritten notes on lined yellow paper, as well as new video of him performing the routines.

The comedian — who earned an estimated $69 million between June 2016 and June 2017, topping this year’s Forbes list of highest-paid comics — has continued touring since the end of his classic sitcom “Seinfeld” and next performs locally at Manhattan’s Beacon Theatre on Sept. 22, Oct. 5 and Nov. 2.