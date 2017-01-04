Heeere’s Johnny — and Jerry, too.
“The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson: Johnny and Friends Featuring Jerry Seinfeld” brings together the king of late night and Long Island’s king of comedy in a new DVD release coming out on Jan. 10. The inaugural disc in the Time-Life series features three episodes of “The Tonight Show” featuring the Massapequa-raised comic before his sitcom success. Seinfeld was a frequent visitor to “The Tonight Show” beginning with his appearance on June 5, 1981.
The first episode from, June 27, 1985, features Seinfeld doing stand-up and chatting with the host, as well as the sketch “Mr. Rambo’s Neighborhood,” performed by the Mighty Carson Art Players.
Show No. 2, which aired on Feb. 21, 1986, not only features Seinfeld, but also race car driver Shirley Muldowney and the first appearance of Oprah Winfrey on the program.
Rounding out the disc is a June 9, 1988, episode in which the guest lineup included Arnold Schwarzenegger and budding tennis player Andre Agassi. As a bonus, each episode includes the original commercials.
In case you were wondering, Seinfeld does not wear a puffy shirt in any of the episodes.
