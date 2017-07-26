Jon Stewart will return to stand-up comedy in a special for HBO, the pay-cable network announced Wednesday. It will mark the former “Daily Show” host’s first such special in more than 20 years. The date and location are still to be determined.

HBO also announced that Stewart, 54, will host the latest “Night of Too Many Stars” all-star benefit for NEXT for AUTISM, to be presented live from The Theater at Madison Square Garden Nov. 18. The special will feature stand-up performances, sketches and short films.

Stewart’s last stand-up special, “Jon Stewart: Unleavened,” aired on HBO in 1996.