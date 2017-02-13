HIGHLIGHTS CBSN anchor reportedly prematurely divulged planned job change

Previously worked at ‘Good Morning America’ and ESPN

Josh Elliott has been fired by CBS News, reportedly after jumping the announcement of his own promotion during a telecast on CBS’ streaming news service, CBSN, last Friday.

A CBS News spokesman said in a statement, “CBS News and Josh Elliott are parting ways. Josh will no longer be reporting for CBS News. We are grateful for his contributions over the last year, and we wish him the very best in his future endeavors.”

The New York Post’s Page Six first reported Saturday that Elliott had surprised CBS News bosses when he told viewers of digital service CBSN that he was leaving for a broader role at the news division, which would include filing reports for “Evening News” and other broadcasts. The Post also said “it was believed” Elliott, 45, was to be groomed as a replacement for Charlie Rose, 75, as co-anchor of “CBS This Morning” — no doubt news to Rose, recovering from surgery and expected to return to the air next month.

Elliott had been a key player at “Good Morning America” and a key-player-in-the-making at NBC News until joining CBS News’ digital platform last March. At the time, he was expected to contribute to over-the-air broadcasts as well, but the job at hand was to put CBSN on the map. The digital service launched in 2014.

Upon joining, Elliott had said in a statement, “I am deeply honored to be joining CBS News, and truly excited to be a part of the broadening horizon of CBSN, for which the possibilities are thankfully endless.”

A former ESPN anchor, Elliott spent three years at “Good Morning America” and was instrumental in the program’s rise and eventual conquest of “Today.” NBC lured him away, primarily for sports reporting duties, but that didn’t stop the obvious speculation — that he might one day join the “Today” team or perhaps be positioned to eventually replace Matt Lauer. Instead, Elliott struggled to get on the air.