HIGHLIGHTS Kevin James’ sitcom featured 4 members of the fire department in a scene

Massapequa’s newest engines also makes an appearance

Take a bow, gentlemen. Finally, your prime-time close up: A few members of the Massapequa Fire department appeared during Monday’s episode of “Kevin Can Wait” — Long Island’s own prime time sitcom that doesn’t venture outside Bethpage’s Gold Coast Studio all that often, for either fresh air or fresh material. Massapequa’s finest provided the latter Monday.

The actual scene in the episode (“Choke Doubt”) was brief, the actual shot briefer. But after Kevin (Kevin James) saves a bar patron from choking — Adam Ferrara in a guest role — at favorite watering hole Enzo’s, he turns to pals Tyrone (Leonard Earl Howze), Duffy (Lenny Venito), and Mott (Christopher Brian Roach) to elaborate upon his heroics.

Then, Mott turns to the barroom TV set: Kevin’s fireman brother, Kyle (Gary Valentine) is on the screen, the subject of a local news story about saving . . . a cat.

“I got this hairball coming at me,” explains Kyle to the reporter. “I didn’t have time to think.”

Kevin, to pals: “Must be a slow news day.”

Mott: “That was powerful, like a Christmas beer commercial.”

While Kyle is elaborating upon his feline heroics, in the background some real firemen appear, and behind them, a brand-new truck.

We know it’s new because the Massapequa Fire Department said so.

Here’s the post from its Facebook page Monday:

“Members of the Massapequa Fire Department made their debut on Kevin James’ hit comedy Kevin Can Wait. Four Massapequa firefighters along with one of our newest engines, 6314, appeared on tonight’s episode.”

Now, about that cat . . .