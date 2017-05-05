Kevin James loves Long Island — the people, the places and the pizza. The Stony Brook-raised comic is so fond of the area that he moved his family to Nassau County and built his new hit sitcom, “Kevin Can Wait,” around L.I., which films in Bethpage. Monday night the first season concludes with Part 2 of the season finale featuring James’ former sitcom partner Leah Remini (“The King of Queens”).

James’ stand-up career is also flourishing. In preparation for his upcoming Netflix special at the Beacon Theatre this fall, James has been working out his family-friendly material among Long Islanders at The Paramount in Huntington, where he will return May 13 for his fourth show.

James spoke with Newsday about re-teaming with Remini, returning to stand-up and the comforts of coming home.

Does a Long Island crowd feel different to you?

Without a doubt — there’s a shorthand or a style that Long Island has that I’m familiar with. I’ve always tried to keep my material pretty universal, but there’s an extra level on Long Island. It’s about taking the volume to 12. It’s more comfortable here because I click with them the most.

How did it feel to play three sold-out shows at The Paramount in a town where you started your stand-up career [at the East Side Comedy Club] almost 30 years ago?

In a way it’s surreal. Back then in the club it was kind of like “make me laugh.” To be able to come back so many years later and the people are there to see you is exciting and a lot of fun.

Because you are so established, do people expect you to be hysterical all the time?

Nah, you can’t worry about that. You have to go with what you think is funny and how you can connect with the crowd. Comedy is about swinging the bat and not squeezing it too tight. You have to have fun with it. Some things work and some things don’t. If you put pressure on yourself, it kind of hinders you.

Is it weird to go from working with an entire team on a sitcom to working alone in stand-up?

You are never really alone. My executive producer, Rock Reuben, started stand-up with me. We are always talking about my act and throwing jokes together. He helps me out guiding my set. Chris Roach, who works on the show, opened for me a few times. My brother, Gary Valentine, who plays Kyle on the show, works with me a lot. I’m still out there with the same group. The venue might be different, but we are still together. It provides a nice comfort.

You moved your wife and four children to Long Island. How has the adjustment been?

I’m so thrilled to be here. I love the seasons, the food, the people; I don’t even mind traffic anymore. I missed everything about this place. It’s home and it feels so great. I love it.

Do you often get recognized?

If I throw a hat on and go about by myself, it’s not too bad. People recognize me and they come up to me, but they’ve always been respectful. I’m always concerned about sheltering my kids and keeping them away from it all, but it hasn’t been a problem.

You re-teamed with Leah Remini for the “Kevin Can Wait” finale. How did that occur?

We always wanted to work together again, but we had to come up with the right idea. We wanted to show the audience some stuff like the way it used to be. We came up with the idea that we played husband and wife in an undercover assignment. The case was never closed and we have to revisit it. It was a fun way to get together. It was literally like we never left.

How do you feel about completing your first year on the new show?

Every new show is going to have growing pains. For me it starts to hit its stride when a character walks in, says a character-driven line, which doesn’t have to be a joke necessarily, and it gets a laugh because the audience knows who the character is — that’s when I feel comfortable. At that point, people are starting to understand the show and getting on board with it.

Are you anything like your characters Kevin Gable [“Kevin Can Wait”] and Doug Heffernan [“The King of Queens”]?

Well, they are always in a goofy way getting in trouble with their wives and maybe a little step behind in figuring things out. But, there definitely are huge elements of myself in there. The comedy and the style is me. I’m not going too far away from who I am really.

What’s in store for the second season of “Kevin Can Wait”?

We are figuring it out now. You want to see these characters go somewhere. It doesn’t just want to be like Kevin’s funny on a boat now, now he’s playing paintball. Those are great to do, but you want to have an emotional through line in each episode and throughout the series. That’s the goal.

Will you do more on location filming around Long Island?

Always, always . . . It’s expensive to shoot on location. It’s like shooting a movie. But, it gives it an authenticity that you can’t get in L.A.

People seem to have an ownership over you as if you were their neighbor. Where does that come from?

I think that’s just Long Island culture. It’s the way we grew up and the way people are. Long Islanders are so unique. We do things differently here.

This fall you are shooting a stand-up special for Netflix, which is your first in 16 years. How come it took so long?

I never stopped doing stand-up, it’s just the amount of time you get to dedicate to it varies. It took a long time to amass new material and put it together. I wanted to do it again and I’m excited about it. Right now, I’m tuning up the show and getting out there.

You are known for your physical comedy. Do you implement that in your stand-up?

I do in certain ways, mostly through facial expressions. I’ve always been a physical guy who loved sports. Jackie Gleason was a bigger guy who always cracked me up because he was so unique in the way he had control over his body. He could get a laugh with just a movement.

You tend to do a lot of self-deprecating jokes about your own weight. Do you feel people find that relatable?

This is what I am. Last night I was out eating pizza with my buddy at 9:30 p.m., just crushing it. You wake up like, “I can’t believe I did that.” I was literally hung over from pizza. Then you are trying to start the diet again and it’s the same struggles everybody has. People connect to that.

You starred in “True Memoirs of an International Assassin” last year. Do you plan to shoot more movies for Netflix?

The deal I have with them is for the stand-up. We are obviously going back to them for more movies, and they’ve asked us to come back and develop more things. The schedule is hard because I get one slot a year to slip in a movie, but this year we choose to do the stand-up special.

You have appeared in several films with Adam Sandler. How do you guys mix?

It’s familiarity. It’s knowing him and loving him. I love him so much, I know I’m comfortable with him. You can try different things. That comfort level is so important because it allows you to have trust with somebody. When you are with somebody like that, the work is not work.

Will there be a “Paul Blart: Mall Cop 3” or will you ever re-team with your “Hitch” co-star Will Smith?

There has to be enough want from the audience. I always feel like, “We did that enough. They don’t want to see this goofy stuff anymore.” I certainly worked well with Will, but it’s also about finding the right story and idea.

What do you make of the legacy of “The King of Queens”? It appears to have grown significantly in syndication.

It blows me away because I think we’ve done better in syndication than we did in our original run. It’s almost like a control release. It’s one of those things that catch on after time. Once it settles, it gets better, I guess. It surprised me, too.

The Joel and James friendship Long Island guys like to stick together, so it’s not surprising that Kevin James and Billy Joel are buds. The duo have collaborated on stage at both Madison Square Garden and Nassau Coliseum, plus Joel even made an appearance on “Kevin Can Wait.” “Billy’s a regular guy who has worked hard his whole life and just happens to be a legend,” says James. “He’s blown away by his own fame like I am with mine.” James grew up listening to Joel’s music and is in awe of the bond he has with Long Islanders. “People connect so much with his songs because they bring them back to specific times in their lives,” says James. “Hopefully, in some way, not to compare myself to Billy Joel, I can get that connection with people in the form of stand-up and storytelling.”— DAVID J. CRIBLEZ