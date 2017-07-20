“Girls” creator-star Lena Dunham, fresh off her groundbreaking HBO series, will be part of “American Horror Story” season 7. “Thrilled that my talented friend Lena Dunham is joining the AMERICAN HORROR STORY family,” series co-creator Ryan Murphy tweeted. “Always wanted to work together, and now we r!” Dunham, 31, has not commented on social media. She earned eight Emmy nominations for writing, directing, producing and starring in “Girls,” which made heroines of personalities and body types that were unconventional on-screen. “American Horror Story” is scheduled to return this fall on FX.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.