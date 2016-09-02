NBC “Nightly News” anchor Lester Holt will moderate the first presidential debate on Sept. 26 from Hofstra, the Commission on Presidential Debates just announced.
Holt’s moderator appointment -- first reported on CNN by host of “Reliable Sources,” Brian Stelter -- will be his second this year. Holt also moderated the Jan. 17 Democratic Candidates Debate.
Moderators of the subsequent debates are Elaine Quijano of CBS News, who will moderate the first and only vice presidential debate; Anderson Cooper and Martha Raddatz of CNN; and Chris Wallace of Fox News. Those debates will be held Oct. 4, 9 and 19, respectively.
The commission also announced rules for the first debate, which will “have six sections of 15 minutes each on topics chosen by the moderators.”
Securing the post position of these particular debates in this particular election year has been considered -- without question -- an especially coveted and important priority for the networks. ABC News was shut out -- no reason given. The Sept. 26 Hofstra debate could be the most viewed in debate history, possibly one of the most viewed television events of the entire year.
